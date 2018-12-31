Gangotri Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 521176
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GANGOTRI
|ISIN Code: INE670B01028
|BSE 13:24 | 28 Nov
|Gangotri Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:32 | 09 Nov
|Gangotri Textiles Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.11
|VOLUME
|17000
|52-Week high
|1.27
|52-Week low
|0.76
|P/E
|4.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.15
|Sell Qty
|11194.00
About Gangotri Textiles Ltd.
Gangotri Textiles Ltd is a vertically integrated textile unit. The company is engaged in recycling of waste, open-end spinning, ring spinning, weaving, processing and garments manufacturing. They have world class in- house facilities from processing yarn to manufacture of finished garments. The company's production facilities are located at Coimbatore, Maharashtra, Dindigul and Erode. Their pr...> More
Gangotri Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.60
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-100.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Gangotri Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.19
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.19
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.38
|-81.58
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.2
|65
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.2
|65
|Equity Capital
|16.31
|16.31
|-
Gangotri Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Flora Textiles
|7.10
|0.00
|4.26
|Shri Bholanath
|8.16
|-4.90
|3.92
|Katare Spinning
|13.67
|4.99
|3.91
|Gangotri Textile
|1.15
|3.60
|3.75
|Rishab Sp. Yarns
|10.50
|5.00
|3.74
|Santaram Spin.
|6.00
|0.00
|3.70
|Adinath Textiles
|5.42
|-4.91
|3.69
Gangotri Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gangotri Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|43.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-20.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gangotri Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.15
|
|1.16
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.16
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.16
|YEAR Low/High
|0.76
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.73
|
|71.00
