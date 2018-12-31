JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gangotri Textiles Ltd

Gangotri Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 521176 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GANGOTRI ISIN Code: INE670B01028
BSE 13:24 | 28 Nov Gangotri Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:32 | 09 Nov Gangotri Textiles Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.11
VOLUME 17000
52-Week high 1.27
52-Week low 0.76
P/E 4.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.15
Sell Qty 11194.00
OPEN 1.16
CLOSE 1.11
VOLUME 17000
52-Week high 1.27
52-Week low 0.76
P/E 4.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.15
Sell Qty 11194.00

About Gangotri Textiles Ltd.

Gangotri Textiles Ltd

Gangotri Textiles Ltd is a vertically integrated textile unit. The company is engaged in recycling of waste, open-end spinning, ring spinning, weaving, processing and garments manufacturing. They have world class in- house facilities from processing yarn to manufacture of finished garments. The company's production facilities are located at Coimbatore, Maharashtra, Dindigul and Erode. Their pr...> More

Gangotri Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.60
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -100.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gangotri Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.38 -81.58
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.2 65
Net Profit -0.07 -0.2 65
Equity Capital 16.31 16.31 -
> More on Gangotri Textiles Ltd Financials Results

Gangotri Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
> More on Gangotri Textiles Ltd Peer Group

Gangotri Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.53
Banks/FIs 4.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.69
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.76
> More on Gangotri Textiles Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gangotri Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 43.75% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -20.69% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Gangotri Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.15
1.16
Week Low/High 0.00
1.16
Month Low/High 0.00
1.16
YEAR Low/High 0.76
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.73
71.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gangotri Textiles: