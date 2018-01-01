JUST IN
Garden Silk Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500155 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GARDENSILK ISIN Code: INE526A01016
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 34.00 0.10
(0.29%)
OPEN

34.00

 HIGH

34.75

 LOW

33.75
NSE LIVE 12:26 | 12 Mar 33.85 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

34.10

 HIGH

34.85

 LOW

33.55
About Garden Silk Mills Ltd.

Garden Silk Mills Ltd

Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The company's products and services include textiles, which includes yarn (including partially oriented yarn and processed yarns), cotton, polyester, silk, fabrics, georgettes, chiffons, failles and jacquards. Their apparel section includes vareli busines...> More

Garden Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   143
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -44.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garden Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 843.76 584.43 44.37
Other Income 2.68 1.26 112.7
Total Income 846.43 585.69 44.52
Total Expenses 785.21 564.73 39.04
Operating Profit 61.23 20.95 192.27
Net Profit -1.88 -36.38 94.83
Equity Capital 42.08 42.08 -
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Banswara Syntex 105.00 -1.91 179.97
Damodar Indust. 141.90 2.94 157.93
Morarjee Text. 43.00 2.14 156.21
Garden Silk Mill 34.00 0.29 143.07
K G Denim 55.00 -0.45 141.07
RDB Rasayans 76.50 -2.92 135.48
Kallam Spinning 31.65 0.48 135.46
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.72
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 24.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.43
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.11% -10.45% -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -20.56% -18.92% -1.68% -0.88%
3 Month -8.72% -8.88% 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month -2.02% -1.46% 4.87% 4.31%
1 Year 13.33% 11.53% 16.51% 16.09%
3 Year 21.43% 19.61% 16.57% 18.34%

Garden Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.75
34.75
Week Low/High 33.60
38.00
Month Low/High 33.60
45.00
YEAR Low/High 27.00
54.00
All TIME Low/High 5.20
260.00

