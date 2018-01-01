Garden Silk Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500155
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GARDENSILK
|ISIN Code: INE526A01016
|BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|34.00
|
0.10
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
34.00
|
HIGH
34.75
|
LOW
33.75
|NSE LIVE 12:26 | 12 Mar
|33.85
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
34.10
|
HIGH
34.85
|
LOW
33.55
About Garden Silk Mills Ltd.
Garden Silk Mills Ltd is one of the leaders in Indian Textile Industry, with particular strength in Polyester Filament based textiles and yarns. The company's products and services include textiles, which includes yarn (including partially oriented yarn and processed yarns), cotton, polyester, silk, fabrics, georgettes, chiffons, failles and jacquards. Their apparel section includes vareli busines...> More
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|143
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-44.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.76
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Q
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|843.76
|584.43
|44.37
|Other Income
|2.68
|1.26
|112.7
|Total Income
|846.43
|585.69
|44.52
|Total Expenses
|785.21
|564.73
|39.04
|Operating Profit
|61.23
|20.95
|192.27
|Net Profit
|-1.88
|-36.38
|94.83
|Equity Capital
|42.08
|42.08
|-
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Banswara Syntex
|105.00
|-1.91
|179.97
|Damodar Indust.
|141.90
|2.94
|157.93
|Morarjee Text.
|43.00
|2.14
|156.21
|Garden Silk Mill
|34.00
|0.29
|143.07
|K G Denim
|55.00
|-0.45
|141.07
|RDB Rasayans
|76.50
|-2.92
|135.48
|Kallam Spinning
|31.65
|0.48
|135.46
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.11%
|-10.45%
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-20.56%
|-18.92%
|-1.68%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-8.72%
|-8.88%
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-2.02%
|-1.46%
|4.87%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|13.33%
|11.53%
|16.51%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|21.43%
|19.61%
|16.57%
|18.34%
Garden Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.75
|
|34.75
|Week Low/High
|33.60
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|33.60
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.00
|
|54.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.20
|
|260.00
