Garg Furnace Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'73 as a private limited company, Garg Furnace was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'76. Promoted by Dharam Pal Garg and Jagdish Chand Garg, Garg Furnace manufactures alloy steel. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Ludhiana, Punjab. The company commenced operations in 1974 with a 1-tonne capacity arc furnace to manufacture steel casting. In 1981, the ...> More