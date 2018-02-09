JUST IN
Garg Furnace Ltd.

BSE: 530615 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE194E01015
BSE 15:40 | 09 Feb Garg Furnace Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garg Furnace Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.69
VOLUME 823
52-Week high 15.12
52-Week low 8.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Garg Furnace Ltd.

Garg Furnace Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'73 as a private limited company, Garg Furnace was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'76. Promoted by Dharam Pal Garg and Jagdish Chand Garg, Garg Furnace manufactures alloy steel. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Ludhiana, Punjab. The company commenced operations in 1974 with a 1-tonne capacity arc furnace to manufacture steel casting. In 1981, the ...> More

Garg Furnace Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Garg Furnace Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.87 12.68 -14.27
Other Income -
Total Income 10.87 12.69 -14.34
Total Expenses 11.48 14.76 -22.22
Operating Profit -0.61 -2.07 70.53
Net Profit -1.12 -2.57 56.42
Equity Capital 4.01 4.01 -
Garg Furnace Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Steel Wire 16.50 0.00 5.46
Mahalaxmi Seam. 9.12 0.00 4.82
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07
Garg Furnace Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.12
Garg Furnace Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 30.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Garg Furnace Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.16
10.69
Week Low/High 0.00
10.69
Month Low/High 0.00
10.69
YEAR Low/High 8.26
15.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
90.00

