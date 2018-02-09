Garg Furnace Ltd.
|BSE: 530615
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE194E01015
|BSE 15:40 | 09 Feb
|Garg Furnace Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Garg Furnace Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.69
|VOLUME
|823
|52-Week high
|15.12
|52-Week low
|8.26
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Garg Furnace Ltd.
Incorporated in Dec.'73 as a private limited company, Garg Furnace was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'76. Promoted by Dharam Pal Garg and Jagdish Chand Garg, Garg Furnace manufactures alloy steel. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Ludhiana, Punjab. The company commenced operations in 1974 with a 1-tonne capacity arc furnace to manufacture steel casting. In 1981, the ...> More
Garg Furnace Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.86
Announcement
-
-
Sub: Submission Of Documents As On. 31/12/2017
- Statement Of Investor Complaints - Under Regul
-
Sub: Submission Of Documents As On. 30/09/2017
- Unaudited Financial Results As Per IND AS - Und
-
-
Certificate From Practicing Company Secretaries - Under Regulation No 40(9)
-
Un-Audited Financial Results As Per IND AS With Limited Review Thereon - Under Regulation No 33
Garg Furnace Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.87
|12.68
|-14.27
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|10.87
|12.69
|-14.34
|Total Expenses
|11.48
|14.76
|-22.22
|Operating Profit
|-0.61
|-2.07
|70.53
|Net Profit
|-1.12
|-2.57
|56.42
|Equity Capital
|4.01
|4.01
|-
Garg Furnace Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Steel Wire
|16.50
|0.00
|5.46
|Mahalaxmi Seam.
|9.12
|0.00
|4.82
|Bhuwalka Steel
|4.46
|0.00
|4.63
|Garg Furnace
|10.61
|-0.75
|4.25
|Bilpower
|1.67
|0.00
|3.51
|Crimson Metal
|7.11
|-4.82
|3.15
|Mukat Pipes
|2.59
|4.86
|3.07
Garg Furnace Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Garg Furnace Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|30.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Garg Furnace Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.16
|
|10.69
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.69
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.69
|YEAR Low/High
|8.26
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|90.00
