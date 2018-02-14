You are here » Home
» Company
» Garnet Construction Ltd
Garnet Construction Ltd.
|BSE: 526727
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE797D01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
24.85
|
-0.10
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
24.40
|
HIGH
25.40
|
LOW
24.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Garnet Construction Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.95
|VOLUME
|11690
|52-Week high
|50.30
|52-Week low
|11.81
|P/E
|52.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|52.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|24.40
|CLOSE
|24.95
|VOLUME
|11690
|52-Week high
|50.30
|52-Week low
|11.81
|P/E
|52.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|52.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34.54
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Garnet Construction Ltd.
Garnet Construction Ltd
The Company, incorporated with the Registrar of Companies at Bombay, in the State of Maharashtra as public limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company has its registered office at Malad (W) Bombay.
The Company is engaged in Real Estate Promotion, Construction and Development of Industrial Premises (Galas) or Plots at growth centres in various States enc...> More
Garnet Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Garnet Construction Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Garnet Construction Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.53
|2.5
|1.2
|Other Income
|0.11
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.64
|2.5
|5.6
|Total Expenses
|2.4
|1.99
|20.6
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|0.51
|-52.94
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.11
|-145.45
|Equity Capital
|13.9
|13.9
| -
Garnet Construction Ltd - Peer Group
Garnet Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Garnet Construction Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-46.62%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|100.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|105.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Garnet Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.05
|
|25.40
|Week Low/High
|24.05
|
|29.00
|Month Low/High
|24.05
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.81
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|127.00
Quick Links for Garnet Construction: