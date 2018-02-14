JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Garnet Construction Ltd

Garnet Construction Ltd.

BSE: 526727 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE797D01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 24.85 -0.10
(-0.40%)
OPEN

24.40

 HIGH

25.40

 LOW

24.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garnet Construction Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.95
VOLUME 11690
52-Week high 50.30
52-Week low 11.81
P/E 52.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 24.40
CLOSE 24.95
VOLUME 11690
52-Week high 50.30
52-Week low 11.81
P/E 52.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Garnet Construction Ltd.

Garnet Construction Ltd

The Company, incorporated with the Registrar of Companies at Bombay, in the State of Maharashtra as public limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company has its registered office at Malad (W) Bombay. The Company is engaged in Real Estate Promotion, Construction and Development of Industrial Premises (Galas) or Plots at growth centres in various States enc...> More

Garnet Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garnet Construction Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.53 2.5 1.2
Other Income 0.11 -
Total Income 2.64 2.5 5.6
Total Expenses 2.4 1.99 20.6
Operating Profit 0.24 0.51 -52.94
Net Profit -0.05 0.11 -145.45
Equity Capital 13.9 13.9 -
> More on Garnet Construction Ltd Financials Results

Garnet Construction Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
D S Kulkarni Dev 16.00 -3.90 41.28
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
Raja Bahadur Int 1411.00 4.91 35.28
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54
Victoria Mills 3450.50 -1.77 34.16
SVP Housing 26.30 6.05 29.40
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22
> More on Garnet Construction Ltd Peer Group

Garnet Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.22
> More on Garnet Construction Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Garnet Construction Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -46.62% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 100.40% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 105.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Garnet Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.05
25.40
Week Low/High 24.05
29.00
Month Low/High 24.05
34.00
YEAR Low/High 11.81
50.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
127.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Garnet Construction: