Garnet International Ltd.

BSE: 512493 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE590B01010
BSE LIVE 15:25 | 12 Mar 320.00 9.15
(2.94%)
OPEN

300.05

 HIGH

326.00

 LOW

300.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garnet International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 300.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 310.85
VOLUME 9873
52-Week high 665.66
52-Week low 161.67
P/E 37.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 625
Buy Price 318.05
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 322.00
Sell Qty 55.00
About Garnet International Ltd.

Garnet International Ltd

Garnet International Limited focuses on activities pertaining to construction and/or dealing in real estate in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Garnet International, formerly known as Gslot Entertainment was incorporated in the year 1982. It got its present name in the year 2005. The company has ventured into real estate development and construction besides investments in the share

Garnet International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   625
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garnet International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 157.18 12.02 1207.65
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 157.18 12.03 1206.57
Total Expenses 152.6 10.06 1416.9
Operating Profit 4.59 1.97 132.99
Net Profit 3.39 1.64 106.71
Equity Capital 6.23 6.23 -
Garnet International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Geojit Fin. Ser. 101.20 0.35 2406.54
Garnet Intl. 320.00 2.94 624.92
Emk.Global Fin. 174.00 2.87 426.82
Adit.Birla Money 62.00 -1.90 347.82
Arihant Capital 109.55 -0.09 228.08
Garnet International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.85
Garnet International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.03% NA 0.56% -0.35%
1 Month -21.85% NA -1.06% -0.31%
3 Month 19.81% NA 2.13% 1.52%
6 Month 17.79% NA 5.53% 4.91%
1 Year 92.71% NA 17.24% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 19.02%

Garnet International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 300.05
326.00
Week Low/High 283.75
340.00
Month Low/High 283.75
449.00
YEAR Low/High 161.67
666.00
All TIME Low/High 0.67
666.00

