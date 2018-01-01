You are here » Home
» Company
» Garnet International Ltd
Garnet International Ltd.
|BSE: 512493
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE590B01010
|
BSE
LIVE
15:25 | 12 Mar
|
320.00
|
9.15
(2.94%)
|
OPEN
300.05
|
HIGH
326.00
|
LOW
300.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Garnet International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|300.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|310.85
|VOLUME
|9873
|52-Week high
|665.66
|52-Week low
|161.67
|P/E
|37.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|625
|Buy Price
|318.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|322.00
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|625
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|300.05
|CLOSE
|310.85
|VOLUME
|9873
|52-Week high
|665.66
|52-Week low
|161.67
|P/E
|37.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|625
|Buy Price
|318.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|322.00
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|624.92
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Garnet International Ltd.
Garnet International Ltd
Garnet International Limited focuses on activities pertaining to construction and/or dealing in real estate in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Garnet International, formerly known as Gslot Entertainment was incorporated in the year 1982. It got its present name in the year 2005. The company has ventured into real estate development and construction besides investments in the share...> More
Garnet International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Garnet International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Garnet International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|157.18
|12.02
|1207.65
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|157.18
|12.03
|1206.57
|Total Expenses
|152.6
|10.06
|1416.9
|Operating Profit
|4.59
|1.97
|132.99
|Net Profit
|3.39
|1.64
|106.71
|Equity Capital
|6.23
|6.23
| -
Garnet International Ltd - Peer Group
Garnet International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Garnet International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.03%
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.85%
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|19.81%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|17.79%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|92.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|19.02%
Garnet International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|300.05
|
|326.00
|Week Low/High
|283.75
|
|340.00
|Month Low/High
|283.75
|
|449.00
|YEAR Low/High
|161.67
|
|666.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.67
|
|666.00
Quick Links for Garnet International: