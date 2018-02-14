Garodia Chemical Ltd.
|BSE: 530161
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE236P01010
|BSE 10:44 | 22 Feb
|4.85
|
-0.25
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
4.85
|
HIGH
4.85
|
LOW
4.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Garodia Chemical Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.10
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|27.55
|52-Week low
|4.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.85
|Sell Qty
|7700.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Garodia Chemical Ltd.
Garodia Chemical Ltd
Garodia Chemical Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-8.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.54
Announcement
Garodia Chemical Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-40
|Equity Capital
|7.2
|7.2
|-
Garodia Chemical Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Saral Mining
|0.73
|-3.95
|3.54
|Nimbus Inds
|4.65
|-4.91
|3.54
|Enterprise Intl.
|11.77
|1.99
|3.51
|Garodia Chemical
|4.85
|-4.90
|3.49
|Ennore Coke
|2.25
|4.17
|3.49
|Ghushine Fintrra
|7.05
|4.14
|3.48
|Agrimony Comm.
|3.00
|0.00
|3.42
Garodia Chemical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Garodia Chemical Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-36.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Garodia Chemical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.85
|
|4.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.85
|Month Low/High
|4.85
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.85
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|48.00
