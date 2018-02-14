JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Garodia Chemical Ltd

Garodia Chemical Ltd.

BSE: 530161 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE236P01010
BSE 10:44 | 22 Feb 4.85 -0.25
(-4.90%)
OPEN

4.85

 HIGH

4.85

 LOW

4.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garodia Chemical Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.10
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 27.55
52-Week low 4.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.85
Sell Qty 7700.00
OPEN 4.85
CLOSE 5.10
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 27.55
52-Week low 4.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.85
Sell Qty 7700.00

About Garodia Chemical Ltd.

Garodia Chemical Ltd

Garodia Chemical Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -8.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garodia Chemical Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Net Profit -0.07 -0.05 -40
Equity Capital 7.2 7.2 -
> More on Garodia Chemical Ltd Financials Results

Garodia Chemical Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saral Mining 0.73 -3.95 3.54
Nimbus Inds 4.65 -4.91 3.54
Enterprise Intl. 11.77 1.99 3.51
Garodia Chemical 4.85 -4.90 3.49
Ennore Coke 2.25 4.17 3.49
Ghushine Fintrra 7.05 4.14 3.48
Agrimony Comm. 3.00 0.00 3.42
> More on Garodia Chemical Ltd Peer Group

Garodia Chemical Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.36
> More on Garodia Chemical Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Garodia Chemical Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -36.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Garodia Chemical Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.85
4.85
Week Low/High 0.00
4.85
Month Low/High 4.85
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.85
28.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
48.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Garodia Chemical: