Garware Marine Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509563 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE925D01014
BSE LIVE 11:19 | 27 Feb 4.55 0.21
(4.84%)
OPEN

4.55

 HIGH

4.55

 LOW

4.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garware Marine Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Garware Marine Industries Ltd.

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

Garware Marine Industries Ltd is one of the few Net Makers in the organized sector. The company caters to Fishing Industry situated along the coastline of India. They manufacture Nylon Fishing Nets in various sizes. Their products are sold under the 'Garware' brand. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and their factory is located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. Garware Marine Industries Ltd is...> More

Garware Marine Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Dec 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Garware Marine Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.35 0.33 6.06
Other Income -
Total Income 0.35 0.33 6.06
Total Expenses 0.23 0.51 -54.9
Operating Profit 0.13 -0.18 172.22
Net Profit 0.07 -0.24 129.17
Equity Capital 5.77 5.77 -
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 30.08
W I Shipyard 0.88 0.00 25.93
Inducto Steel 25.15 -4.91 10.11
Garware Marine 4.55 4.84 2.63
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.33
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.29
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.33% -0.69%
1 Month NA NA -1.29% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.89% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.55%
1 Year -62.08% NA 16.96% 16.35%
3 Year -88.32% NA 17.03% 18.61%

Garware Marine Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.55
4.55
Week Low/High 0.00
4.55
Month Low/High 4.14
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.95
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
68.00

