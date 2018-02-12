You are here » Home
Garware Marine Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509563
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE925D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
11:19 | 27 Feb
|
4.55
|
0.21
(4.84%)
|
OPEN
4.55
|
HIGH
4.55
|
LOW
4.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Garware Marine Industries Ltd.
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
Garware Marine Industries Ltd is one of the few Net Makers in the organized sector. The company caters to Fishing Industry situated along the coastline of India. They manufacture Nylon Fishing Nets in various sizes. Their products are sold under the 'Garware' brand. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and their factory is located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.
Garware Marine Industries Ltd is
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Garware Marine Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.35
|0.33
|6.06
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.35
|0.33
|6.06
|Total Expenses
|0.23
|0.51
|-54.9
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|-0.18
|172.22
|Net Profit
|0.07
|-0.24
|129.17
|Equity Capital
|5.77
|5.77
| -
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.89%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|-62.08%
|NA
|16.96%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|-88.32%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.61%
Garware Marine Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.55
|
|4.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.55
|Month Low/High
|4.14
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.95
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|68.00
Quick Links for Garware Marine Industries: