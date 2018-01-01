Garware Polyester Ltd.
|BSE: 500655
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GARWARPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE291A01017
|BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar
|166.00
|
-3.90
(-2.30%)
|
OPEN
169.90
|
HIGH
169.90
|
LOW
165.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Garware Polyester Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|169.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|169.90
|VOLUME
|21472
|52-Week high
|265.90
|52-Week low
|118.30
|P/E
|14.59
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|387
|Buy Price
|165.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|167.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Garware Polyester Ltd.
Incorporated on Jun.'57, Garware Polyester (GPL) was primarily manufacturing moulds and dyes for the plastic manufacturers. In 1976, another group company Garware Plastics was merged with it and the name of the company was changed to Garware Plastics and Polyesters. Later on, the company acquired its present name. It is a part of the Garware group and is managed by S B Garware Chairman and Managin...
Garware Polyester Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|387
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.59
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|502.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Garware Polyester Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|194.4
|207.6
|-6.36
|Other Income
|1.18
|1.83
|-35.52
|Total Income
|195.58
|209.43
|-6.61
|Total Expenses
|178.64
|193.64
|-7.75
|Operating Profit
|16.94
|15.79
|7.28
|Net Profit
|5.2
|1.69
|207.69
|Equity Capital
|23.23
|23.23
|-
Garware Polyester Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cosmo Films
|277.00
|0.54
|538.49
|Everest Kanto
|45.50
|-5.50
|510.51
|Ester Inds.
|59.35
|1.45
|494.98
|Garware Polyest
|166.00
|-2.30
|387.11
|TPL Plastech
|442.00
|0.15
|344.76
|Emmbi Industries
|172.00
|-4.76
|304.27
|Hitech Corp.
|145.10
|-0.62
|249.28
Garware Polyester Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Garware Polyester Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.08%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-11.68%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-20.73%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|0.97%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|37.02%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|58.55%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.28%
Garware Polyester Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|165.00
|
|169.90
|Week Low/High
|165.00
|
|184.00
|Month Low/High
|165.00
|
|194.00
|YEAR Low/High
|118.30
|
|266.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.80
|
|515.00
