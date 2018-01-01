JUST IN
Garware Polyester Ltd.

BSE: 500655 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GARWARPOLY ISIN Code: INE291A01017
BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 166.00 -3.90
(-2.30%)
OPEN

169.90

 HIGH

169.90

 LOW

165.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garware Polyester Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 169.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 169.90
VOLUME 21472
52-Week high 265.90
52-Week low 118.30
P/E 14.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 387
Buy Price 165.00
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 167.00
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 169.90
CLOSE 169.90
VOLUME 21472
52-Week high 265.90
52-Week low 118.30
P/E 14.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 387
Buy Price 165.00
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 167.00
Sell Qty 1.00

About Garware Polyester Ltd.

Garware Polyester Ltd

Incorporated on Jun.'57, Garware Polyester (GPL) was primarily manufacturing moulds and dyes for the plastic manufacturers. In 1976, another group company Garware Plastics was merged with it and the name of the company was changed to Garware Plastics and Polyesters. Later on, the company acquired its present name. It is a part of the Garware group and is managed by S B Garware Chairman and Managin...

Garware Polyester Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   387
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 502.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garware Polyester Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 194.4 207.6 -6.36
Other Income 1.18 1.83 -35.52
Total Income 195.58 209.43 -6.61
Total Expenses 178.64 193.64 -7.75
Operating Profit 16.94 15.79 7.28
Net Profit 5.2 1.69 207.69
Equity Capital 23.23 23.23 -
Garware Polyester Ltd Financials Results

Garware Polyester Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cosmo Films 277.00 0.54 538.49
Everest Kanto 45.50 -5.50 510.51
Ester Inds. 59.35 1.45 494.98
Garware Polyest 166.00 -2.30 387.11
TPL Plastech 442.00 0.15 344.76
Emmbi Industries 172.00 -4.76 304.27
Hitech Corp. 145.10 -0.62 249.28
Garware Polyester Ltd Peer Group

Garware Polyester Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.64
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 3.68
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 20.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.33
Garware Polyester Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Garware Polyester Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.08% NA -0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -11.68% NA -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month -20.73% NA 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month 0.97% NA 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year 37.02% NA 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 58.55% NA 16.57% 18.28%

Garware Polyester Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 165.00
169.90
Week Low/High 165.00
184.00
Month Low/High 165.00
194.00
YEAR Low/High 118.30
266.00
All TIME Low/High 2.80
515.00

