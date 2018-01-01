Garware Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 514400
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE340D01016
About Garware Synthetics Ltd.
Garware Synthetics Ltd
Garware Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.80
Garware Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.25
|2.12
|6.13
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.25
|2.12
|6.13
|Total Expenses
|2.17
|1.93
|12.44
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.19
|-57.89
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Equity Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|-
Garware Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Konark Synth
|12.28
|4.96
|7.13
|Bindal Exports L
|15.50
|-4.32
|7.13
|Supertex Inds.
|6.21
|9.91
|7.04
|Garware Synth
|11.88
|-3.41
|6.90
|Sri Lak.Sar.Arni
|19.90
|-4.78
|6.63
|Mavi Industries
|8.50
|0.00
|6.62
|LWS Knitwear
|13.02
|-4.96
|6.59
Garware Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Garware Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|81.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-64.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Garware Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.88
|
|11.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.88
|Month Low/High
|11.75
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.01
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|43.00
