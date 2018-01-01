JUST IN
Garware Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514400 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE340D01016
BSE 15:14 | 20 Feb 11.88 -0.42
(-3.41%)
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Garware Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Garware Synthetics Ltd.

Garware Synthetics Ltd

Garware Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garware Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.25 2.12 6.13
Other Income -
Total Income 2.25 2.12 6.13
Total Expenses 2.17 1.93 12.44
Operating Profit 0.08 0.19 -57.89
Net Profit 0.04 0.08 -50
Equity Capital 5.81 5.81 -
Garware Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Konark Synth 12.28 4.96 7.13
Bindal Exports L 15.50 -4.32 7.13
Supertex Inds. 6.21 9.91 7.04
Garware Synth 11.88 -3.41 6.90
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63
Mavi Industries 8.50 0.00 6.62
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59
Garware Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.64
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.27
Garware Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 81.10% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -64.27% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Garware Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.88
11.88
Week Low/High 0.00
11.88
Month Low/High 11.75
12.00
YEAR Low/High 6.01
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
43.00

