JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

BSE: 509557 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GARWALLROP ISIN Code: INE276A01018
BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar 924.95 -7.70
(-0.83%)
OPEN

931.95

 HIGH

933.80

 LOW

920.05
NSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar 928.25 -4.60
(-0.49%)
OPEN

932.85

 HIGH

932.85

 LOW

924.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 931.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 932.65
VOLUME 2081
52-Week high 1089.00
52-Week low 660.90
P/E 21.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,024
Buy Price 923.55
Buy Qty 37.00
Sell Price 925.00
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 931.95
CLOSE 932.65
VOLUME 2081
52-Week high 1089.00
52-Week low 660.90
P/E 21.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,024
Buy Price 923.55
Buy Qty 37.00
Sell Price 925.00
Sell Qty 1.00

About Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd

Incorporated on 1 Apr.'76 in Bombay, Garware-Wall Ropes was promoted by Garware Filament Corporation and Wall Ind. Inc, US. In 1987, Wall Ind. divested its shareholding which was taken up by the promoters. The company manufactures synthetic yarn, cordage, twine, fishnet webbings & polypropylene multi-filament yarn. It came out with a rights issue in Nov.'95 to part-finance the manufacture of synth...> More

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,024
EPS - TTM () [*S] 43.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 222.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 201.46 194.72 3.46
Other Income 4.52 1.45 211.72
Total Income 205.98 196.16 5.01
Total Expenses 166.87 165.19 1.02
Operating Profit 39.11 30.98 26.24
Net Profit 21.63 17.88 20.97
Equity Capital 21.88 21.88 -
> More on Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd Financials Results

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vishal Fabrics 664.00 -0.90 2916.29
Kama Hold. 4080.60 0.40 2631.99
Jindal Worldwide 635.00 5.77 2546.35
Garware-Wall Rop 924.95 -0.83 2023.79
Indo Count Inds. 91.00 -1.57 1796.34
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 1481.04
Sutlej Textiles 72.30 -3.47 1184.27
> More on Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd Peer Group

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.69
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 2.79
Insurance 0.92
Mutual Funds 2.14
Indian Public 29.70
Custodians 4.33
Other 9.40
> More on Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
27/05 Angel Broking Buy 362 PDF IconDetails
> More on Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd Research Reports

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.76% -1.09% 0.29% -0.73%
1 Month -6.86% -4.49% -1.33% -0.70%
3 Month 0.67% 1.05% 1.86% 1.13%
6 Month 1.04% 1.55% 5.25% 4.50%
1 Year 34.70% 33.04% 16.93% 16.30%
3 Year 362.01% 364.24% 16.99% 18.56%

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 920.05
933.80
Week Low/High 902.55
955.00
Month Low/High 902.55
1005.00
YEAR Low/High 660.90
1089.00
All TIME Low/High 9.65
1089.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Garware-Wall Ropes: