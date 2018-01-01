Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd

Incorporated on 1 Apr.'76 in Bombay, Garware-Wall Ropes was promoted by Garware Filament Corporation and Wall Ind. Inc, US. In 1987, Wall Ind. divested its shareholding which was taken up by the promoters. The company manufactures synthetic yarn, cordage, twine, fishnet webbings & polypropylene multi-filament yarn. It came out with a rights issue in Nov.'95 to part-finance the manufacture of synth...> More