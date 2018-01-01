Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.
|BSE: 509557
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GARWALLROP
|ISIN Code: INE276A01018
|BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|924.95
-7.70
(-0.83%)
OPEN
931.95
HIGH
933.80
LOW
920.05
|NSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar
|928.25
-4.60
(-0.49%)
OPEN
932.85
HIGH
932.85
LOW
924.05
|OPEN
|931.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|932.65
|VOLUME
|2081
|52-Week high
|1089.00
|52-Week low
|660.90
|P/E
|21.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,024
|Buy Price
|923.55
|Buy Qty
|37.00
|Sell Price
|925.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.
Incorporated on 1 Apr.'76 in Bombay, Garware-Wall Ropes was promoted by Garware Filament Corporation and Wall Ind. Inc, US. In 1987, Wall Ind. divested its shareholding which was taken up by the promoters. The company manufactures synthetic yarn, cordage, twine, fishnet webbings & polypropylene multi-filament yarn. It came out with a rights issue in Nov.'95 to part-finance the manufacture of synth...> More
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,024
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|43.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.54
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|222.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.16
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|201.46
|194.72
|3.46
|Other Income
|4.52
|1.45
|211.72
|Total Income
|205.98
|196.16
|5.01
|Total Expenses
|166.87
|165.19
|1.02
|Operating Profit
|39.11
|30.98
|26.24
|Net Profit
|21.63
|17.88
|20.97
|Equity Capital
|21.88
|21.88
|-
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vishal Fabrics
|664.00
|-0.90
|2916.29
|Kama Hold.
|4080.60
|0.40
|2631.99
|Jindal Worldwide
|635.00
|5.77
|2546.35
|Garware-Wall Rop
|924.95
|-0.83
|2023.79
|Indo Count Inds.
|91.00
|-1.57
|1796.34
|Bombay Rayon
|46.65
|-4.99
|1481.04
|Sutlej Textiles
|72.30
|-3.47
|1184.27
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|27/05
|Angel Broking
|Buy
|362
|Details
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|-1.09%
|0.29%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|-6.86%
|-4.49%
|-1.33%
|-0.70%
|3 Month
|0.67%
|1.05%
|1.86%
|1.13%
|6 Month
|1.04%
|1.55%
|5.25%
|4.50%
|1 Year
|34.70%
|33.04%
|16.93%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|362.01%
|364.24%
|16.99%
|18.56%
Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|920.05
|
|933.80
|Week Low/High
|902.55
|
|955.00
|Month Low/High
|902.55
|
|1005.00
|YEAR Low/High
|660.90
|
|1089.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.65
|
|1089.00
