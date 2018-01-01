Gati Ltd.
|BSE: 532345
|Sector: Services
|NSE: GATI
|ISIN Code: INE152B01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|101.15
|
0.20
(0.20%)
|
OPEN
102.20
|
HIGH
104.10
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|101.65
|
0.55
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
102.45
|
HIGH
103.85
|
LOW
100.50
|OPEN
|102.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|100.95
|VOLUME
|113338
|52-Week high
|154.45
|52-Week low
|98.90
|P/E
|19.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,096
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|101.15
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|102.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|101.10
|VOLUME
|437948
|52-Week high
|154.45
|52-Week low
|99.00
|P/E
|19.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,096
|Buy Price
|101.70
|Buy Qty
|345.00
|Sell Price
|101.75
|Sell Qty
|114.00
|OPEN
|102.20
|CLOSE
|100.95
|VOLUME
|113338
|52-Week high
|154.45
|52-Week low
|98.90
|P/E
|19.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,096
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|101.15
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|102.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|101.10
|VOLUME
|437948
|52-Week high
|154.45
|52-Week low
|99.00
|P/E
|19.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1095.96
|Buy Price
|101.70
|Buy Qty
|345.00
|Sell Price
|101.75
|Sell Qty
|114.00
About Gati Ltd.
Gati Ltd is a pioneer and leader in the Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions in India. The company launched many path-breaking initiatives in the logistics segment. The business of the company is movement of the cargo from one place to another using multimodal transport models ie Road, Rail, Air & Sea. They also offers specialized logistics services. Gati Ltd was incorporated on Apri...> More
Gati Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,096
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.91
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.72
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|68.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
News
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
-
GATI Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Gati Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|448.51
|424.88
|5.56
|Other Income
|1.95
|2.54
|-23.23
|Total Income
|450.46
|427.42
|5.39
|Total Expenses
|424.43
|399.47
|6.25
|Operating Profit
|26.03
|27.95
|-6.87
|Net Profit
|4.8
|6.55
|-26.72
|Equity Capital
|21.67
|17.61
|-
Gati Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Transport Corp.
|256.40
|-2.12
|1964.02
|Arshiya
|74.90
|-1.06
|1669.15
|Sical Logistics
|223.45
|2.85
|1242.38
|Gati
|101.15
|0.20
|1095.96
|Snowman Logistic
|48.45
|1.47
|809.55
|Sindhu Trade
|50.05
|4.93
|257.26
|Tiger Logistics
|196.85
|-1.25
|208.07
Gati Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gati Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.16%
|-8.92%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.75%
|-12.86%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.23%
|-26.21%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.99%
|-12.90%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.07%
|-21.26%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-56.41%
|-57.38%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gati Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.50
|
|104.10
|Week Low/High
|98.90
|
|111.00
|Month Low/High
|98.90
|
|120.00
|YEAR Low/High
|98.90
|
|154.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.85
|
|342.00
Quick Links for Gati:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices