Gati Ltd.

BSE: 532345 Sector: Services
NSE: GATI ISIN Code: INE152B01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 101.15 0.20
(0.20%)
OPEN

102.20

 HIGH

104.10

 LOW

100.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 101.65 0.55
(0.54%)
OPEN

102.45

 HIGH

103.85

 LOW

100.50
About Gati Ltd.

Gati Ltd

Gati Ltd is a pioneer and leader in the Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions in India. The company launched many path-breaking initiatives in the logistics segment. The business of the company is movement of the cargo from one place to another using multimodal transport models ie Road, Rail, Air & Sea. They also offers specialized logistics services. Gati Ltd was incorporated on Apri...

Gati Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,096
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.91
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.72
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gati Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 448.51 424.88 5.56
Other Income 1.95 2.54 -23.23
Total Income 450.46 427.42 5.39
Total Expenses 424.43 399.47 6.25
Operating Profit 26.03 27.95 -6.87
Net Profit 4.8 6.55 -26.72
Equity Capital 21.67 17.61 -
Gati Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Transport Corp. 256.40 -2.12 1964.02
Arshiya 74.90 -1.06 1669.15
Sical Logistics 223.45 2.85 1242.38
Gati 101.15 0.20 1095.96
Snowman Logistic 48.45 1.47 809.55
Sindhu Trade 50.05 4.93 257.26
Tiger Logistics 196.85 -1.25 208.07
Gati Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.20
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 6.74
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.72
Gati Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.16% -8.92% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.75% -12.86% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.23% -26.21% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.99% -12.90% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.07% -21.26% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -56.41% -57.38% 17.24% 19.01%

Gati Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.50
104.10
Week Low/High 98.90
111.00
Month Low/High 98.90
120.00
YEAR Low/High 98.90
154.00
All TIME Low/High 3.85
342.00

