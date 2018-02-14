You are here » Home
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.
|BSE: 524564
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE052E01015
|
BSE
14:56 | 07 Mar
|
7.52
|
0.35
(4.88%)
|
OPEN
7.52
|
HIGH
7.52
|
LOW
7.52
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
Incorporated on 2 Dec.'91, and promoted jointly by T V Sandeep Reddy and D S P Reddy and associates, Gayatri Starchkem Ltd., formerly known as Starchem Industries Ltd., is engaged in the manufacture of sorbitol with an installed capacity of 8550 tpa, it has a technical collaboration with Lurgi Oil Gas Chemie, Germany, for transfer of know-how, to manufacture sorbitol by adopting state-of-the-art l...> More
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|6.17
|
|-
|Total Income
|6.17
|
|-
|Total Expenses
|
|11.41
|-
|Operating Profit
|6.17
|-11.41
|154.08
|Net Profit
|6.17
|-11.41
|154.08
|Equity Capital
|78.79
|78.79
| -
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - Peer Group
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-53.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.52
|
|7.52
|Week Low/High
|7.17
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.17
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.70
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Gayatri BioOrganics: