Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.

BSE: 524564 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE052E01015
BSE 14:56 | 07 Mar 7.52 0.35
(4.88%)
OPEN

7.52

 HIGH

7.52

 LOW

7.52
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Dec.'91, and promoted jointly by T V Sandeep Reddy and D S P Reddy and associates, Gayatri Starchkem Ltd., formerly known as Starchem Industries Ltd., is engaged in the manufacture of sorbitol with an installed capacity of 8550 tpa, it has a technical collaboration with Lurgi Oil Gas Chemie, Germany, for transfer of know-how, to manufacture sorbitol by adopting state-of-the-art l...> More

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -12.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 6.17 -
Total Income 6.17 -
Total Expenses 11.41 -
Operating Profit 6.17 -11.41 154.08
Net Profit 6.17 -11.41 154.08
Equity Capital 78.79 78.79 -
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Radix Indust. 62.00 0.00 62.00
Bhagya. Prop. 19.25 -8.98 61.60
Jindal Photo 57.90 2.21 59.41
Gayatri BioOrga. 7.52 4.88 59.25
Ambition Mica 39.50 0.00 58.93
Starlog Enterp. 48.40 -0.21 57.93
Simran Farms 148.00 1.51 56.09
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.65
Indian Public 6.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.34
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -53.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.03% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.52
7.52
Week Low/High 7.17
9.00
Month Low/High 7.17
11.00
YEAR Low/High 5.70
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
30.00

