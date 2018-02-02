JUST IN
Gayatri Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 532183 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE622E01023
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 9.77 -0.04
(-0.41%)
OPEN

10.10

 HIGH

10.13

 LOW

9.39
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gayatri Sugars Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.81
VOLUME 101713
52-Week high 12.90
52-Week low 6.91
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 9.77
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gayatri Sugars Ltd.

Gayatri Sugars Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Gayatri Sugars engages in the manufacturing and sale of sugar and distillery products in India. The company offers cane sugar, rectified spirits, and molasses. It also generates and sells power. The company was formerly known as NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited and changed its name to Gayatri Sugars Limited in August 2003. Gayatri Sugars Limited is based in Hyderabad, India. ...> More

Gayatri Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -24.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gayatri Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 68.99 19.54 253.07
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 69.03 19.54 253.28
Total Expenses 57.52 14.44 298.34
Operating Profit 11.5 5.1 125.49
Net Profit 4.73 -2.66 277.82
Equity Capital 43.7 43.7 -
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dharani Sugars 17.70 2.31 58.76
Kesar Enterprise 49.00 -5.31 49.39
Simbhaoli Sugar 12.68 -2.46 47.52
Gayatri Sugars 9.77 -0.41 42.69
Indian Sucrose 25.15 -4.91 38.88
Thiru Aroor. Su. 33.50 -3.04 37.92
SBEC Sugar 6.37 4.77 30.35
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.64
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.42% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.02% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.60% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.34% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.31% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 386.07% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gayatri Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.39
10.13
Week Low/High 9.20
11.00
Month Low/High 9.20
13.00
YEAR Low/High 6.91
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.14
30.00

