Gayatri Sugars Ltd

Incorporated in 1995,Gayatri Sugars engages in the manufacturing and sale of sugar and distillery products in India. The company offers cane sugar, rectified spirits, and molasses. It also generates and sells power. The company was formerly known as NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited and changed its name to Gayatri Sugars Limited in August 2003. Gayatri Sugars Limited is based in Hyderabad, India.