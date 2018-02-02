Gayatri Sugars Ltd.
About Gayatri Sugars Ltd.
Incorporated in 1995,Gayatri Sugars engages in the manufacturing and sale of sugar and distillery products in India. The company offers cane sugar, rectified spirits, and molasses. It also generates and sells power. The company was formerly known as NCS Gayatri Sugars Limited and changed its name to Gayatri Sugars Limited in August 2003. Gayatri Sugars Limited is based in Hyderabad, India. ...> More
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-24.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.40
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|68.99
|19.54
|253.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|69.03
|19.54
|253.28
|Total Expenses
|57.52
|14.44
|298.34
|Operating Profit
|11.5
|5.1
|125.49
|Net Profit
|4.73
|-2.66
|277.82
|Equity Capital
|43.7
|43.7
|-
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dharani Sugars
|17.70
|2.31
|58.76
|Kesar Enterprise
|49.00
|-5.31
|49.39
|Simbhaoli Sugar
|12.68
|-2.46
|47.52
|Gayatri Sugars
|9.77
|-0.41
|42.69
|Indian Sucrose
|25.15
|-4.91
|38.88
|Thiru Aroor. Su.
|33.50
|-3.04
|37.92
|SBEC Sugar
|6.37
|4.77
|30.35
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.02%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.60%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.34%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|386.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gayatri Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.39
|
|10.13
|Week Low/High
|9.20
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.20
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.91
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.14
|
|30.00
