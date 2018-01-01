You are here » Home
» » GE Power India Ltd
GE Power India Ltd.
|BSE: 532309
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GEPIL
|ISIN Code: INE878A01011
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
848.10
|
6.35
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
845.00
|
HIGH
857.00
|
LOW
835.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
846.80
|
1.80
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
861.70
|
HIGH
862.00
|
LOW
837.00
|OPEN
|845.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|841.75
|VOLUME
|1734
|52-Week high
|1048.00
|52-Week low
|560.00
|P/E
|35.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,702
|Buy Price
|848.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|861.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|845.00
|VOLUME
|7384
|52-Week high
|1044.70
|52-Week low
|564.55
|P/E
|35.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,702
|Buy Price
|843.05
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|844.95
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|845.00
|CLOSE
|841.75
|VOLUME
|1734
|52-Week high
|1048.00
|52-Week low
|560.00
|P/E
|35.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,702
|Buy Price
|848.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|861.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|845.00
|VOLUME
|7384
|52-Week high
|1044.70
|52-Week low
|564.55
|P/E
|35.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5701.78
|Buy Price
|843.05
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|844.95
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GE Power India Ltd. (GEPIL) - Historical Prices
Historical Prices
Quick Links for GE Power India: