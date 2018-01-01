JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GE Power India Ltd

GE Power India Ltd.

BSE: 532309 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GEPIL ISIN Code: INE878A01011
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 848.10 6.35
(0.75%)
OPEN

845.00

 HIGH

857.00

 LOW

835.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 846.80 1.80
(0.21%)
OPEN

861.70

 HIGH

862.00

 LOW

837.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 845.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 841.75
VOLUME 1734
52-Week high 1048.00
52-Week low 560.00
P/E 35.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,702
Buy Price 848.10
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 845.00
CLOSE 841.75
VOLUME 1734
52-Week high 1048.00
52-Week low 560.00
P/E 35.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,702
Buy Price 848.10
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

GE Power India Ltd. (GEPIL) - Historical Prices

Historical Prices

Daily: Monthly: Yearly:
From: From:
To: To:

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GE Power India: