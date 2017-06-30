JUST IN
GE T&D India Ltd.

BSE: 522275 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GET&D ISIN Code: INE200A01026
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 389.15 3.05
(0.79%)
OPEN

390.00

 HIGH

392.10

 LOW

383.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 390.40 2.95
(0.76%)
OPEN

393.70

 HIGH

393.90

 LOW

383.25
GE T&D India Ltd. (GET&D) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
30-06-2017 AGM 25-07-2017 AGM 25.07.2017Dear Sir/ Madam,Please find enclosed h...
01-07-2016 AGM 26-07-2016 Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed BSE that the Reg...
26-06-2015 AGM 23-07-2015 AGM:23.07.2015Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed BS...
17-06-2014 AGM 23-07-2014 AGM:23.07.2014Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed BS...
07-06-2013 AGM 10-07-2013 AGM : 10.07.2013Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed ...

