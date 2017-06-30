You are here » Home » » GE T&D India Ltd
GE T&D India Ltd.
|BSE: 522275
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GET&D
|ISIN Code: INE200A01026
|BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar
|389.15
|
3.05
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
390.00
|
HIGH
392.10
|
LOW
383.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|390.40
|
2.95
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
393.70
|
HIGH
393.90
|
LOW
383.25
GE T&D India Ltd. (GET&D) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|30-06-2017
|AGM
|25-07-2017
|AGM 25.07.2017Dear Sir/ Madam,Please find enclosed h...
|01-07-2016
|AGM
|26-07-2016
|Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed BSE that the Reg...
|26-06-2015
|AGM
|23-07-2015
|AGM:23.07.2015Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed BS...
|17-06-2014
|AGM
|23-07-2014
|AGM:23.07.2014Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed BS...
|07-06-2013
|AGM
|10-07-2013
|AGM : 10.07.2013Alstom T & D India Ltd has informed ...
