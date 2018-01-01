GEE Ltd.
|BSE: 504028
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE064H01021
|BSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar
|43.75
|
0.15
(0.34%)
|
OPEN
44.00
|
HIGH
44.75
|
LOW
43.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GEE Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|44.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.60
|VOLUME
|10192
|52-Week high
|69.60
|52-Week low
|37.65
|P/E
|118.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|103
|Buy Price
|43.75
|Buy Qty
|126.00
|Sell Price
|44.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|118.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|103
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|44.00
|CLOSE
|43.60
|VOLUME
|10192
|52-Week high
|69.60
|52-Week low
|37.65
|P/E
|118.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|103
|Buy Price
|43.75
|Buy Qty
|126.00
|Sell Price
|44.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|118.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|103.47
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About GEE Ltd.
GEE Ltd(formerly General Electrodes & Equipments Ltd),has been engaged in manufacture of welding electrodes.In spite of the adverse situation in the industry,company's turnover for the year 2002-03 looked very impressive as it was increased about 50% compared to the previous year....> More
GEE Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|103
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|118.24
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.69
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
GEE Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.04
|45.85
|26.59
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.2
|65
|Total Income
|58.37
|46.05
|26.75
|Total Expenses
|54.29
|41.95
|29.42
|Operating Profit
|4.08
|4.1
|-0.49
|Net Profit
|1.7
|1.09
|55.96
|Equity Capital
|4.73
|4.73
|-
GEE Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Josts Engg. Co.
|1273.90
|13.23
|118.47
|Intl. Combustion
|443.00
|0.76
|105.88
|Swiss Glascoat
|162.00
|-3.49
|105.30
|GEE
|43.75
|0.34
|103.47
|Kilburn Engg.
|77.25
|1.18
|102.43
|Lokesh Mach.
|58.00
|-1.11
|98.77
|Meera Industries
|237.00
|2.16
|93.14
GEE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GEE Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.62%
|NA
|0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-11.62%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-16.75%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-0.57%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-23.25%
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.24%
GEE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.00
|
|44.75
|Week Low/High
|42.30
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|42.30
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.65
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|73.00
Quick Links for GEE:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices