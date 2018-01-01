JUST IN
GEE Ltd.

BSE: 504028 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE064H01021
BSE LIVE 13:31 | 12 Mar 43.75 0.15
(0.34%)
OPEN

44.00

 HIGH

44.75

 LOW

43.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan GEE Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 44.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.60
VOLUME 10192
52-Week high 69.60
52-Week low 37.65
P/E 118.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 103
Buy Price 43.75
Buy Qty 126.00
Sell Price 44.75
Sell Qty 5.00
About GEE Ltd.

GEE Ltd

GEE Ltd(formerly General Electrodes & Equipments Ltd),has been engaged in manufacture of welding electrodes.In spite of the adverse situation in the industry,company's turnover for the year 2002-03 looked very impressive as it was increased about 50% compared to the previous year....> More

GEE Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   103
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 118.24
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GEE Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.04 45.85 26.59
Other Income 0.33 0.2 65
Total Income 58.37 46.05 26.75
Total Expenses 54.29 41.95 29.42
Operating Profit 4.08 4.1 -0.49
Net Profit 1.7 1.09 55.96
Equity Capital 4.73 4.73 -
GEE Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Josts Engg. Co. 1273.90 13.23 118.47
Intl. Combustion 443.00 0.76 105.88
Swiss Glascoat 162.00 -3.49 105.30
GEE 43.75 0.34 103.47
Kilburn Engg. 77.25 1.18 102.43
Lokesh Mach. 58.00 -1.11 98.77
Meera Industries 237.00 2.16 93.14
GEE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.71
Banks/FIs 2.71
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.34
GEE Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.62% NA 0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -11.62% NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month -16.75% NA 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month -0.57% NA 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year -23.25% NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.24%

GEE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.00
44.75
Week Low/High 42.30
49.00
Month Low/High 42.30
53.00
YEAR Low/High 37.65
70.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
73.00

