You are here » Home » » GEE Ltd
GEE Ltd.
|BSE: 504028
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE064H01021
|BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|43.95
|
0.35
(0.80%)
|
OPEN
44.00
|
HIGH
44.75
|
LOW
43.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GEE Ltd
|OPEN
|44.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.60
|VOLUME
|10394
|52-Week high
|69.60
|52-Week low
|37.65
|P/E
|118.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|43.95
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|44.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|118.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|44.00
|CLOSE
|43.60
|VOLUME
|10394
|52-Week high
|69.60
|52-Week low
|37.65
|P/E
|118.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|43.95
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|44.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|118.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|103.94
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
GEE Ltd. (GEE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|74.71
|74.71
|74.71
|74.71
|74.71
|Total Promoters
|74.71
|74.71
|74.71
|74.71
|74.71
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|3.18
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|22.11
|22.58
|22.58
|22.58
|22.58
|Indian Public
|11.77
|12.81
|12.88
|12.69
|12.82
|Others
|10.34
|9.77
|9.70
|9.89
|9.76
|Total Non Promoter
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for GEE:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices