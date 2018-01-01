JUST IN
GEE Ltd.

BSE: 504028 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE064H01021
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 43.95 0.35
(0.80%)
OPEN

44.00

 HIGH

44.75

 LOW

43.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GEE Ltd
OPEN 44.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.60
VOLUME 10394
52-Week high 69.60
52-Week low 37.65
P/E 118.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 104
Buy Price 43.95
Buy Qty 48.00
Sell Price 44.95
Sell Qty 50.00
GEE Ltd. (GEE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.71 74.71 74.71 74.71 74.71
Total Promoters 74.71 74.71 74.71 74.71 74.71
Non Promoter
Institutions 3.18 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71
Financial Institutions / Banks 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 22.11 22.58 22.58 22.58 22.58
Indian Public 11.77 12.81 12.88 12.69 12.82
Others 10.34 9.77 9.70 9.89 9.76
Total Non Promoter 25.29 25.29 25.29 25.29 25.29
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

