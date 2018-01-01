You are here » Home » » Geecee Ventures Ltd
Geecee Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 532764
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GEECEE
|ISIN Code: INE916G01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|137.25
|
0.65
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
138.00
|
HIGH
138.75
|
LOW
135.45
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|135.90
|
-1.35
(-0.98%)
|
OPEN
140.15
|
HIGH
140.15
|
LOW
135.00
|OPEN
|138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|136.60
|VOLUME
|1588
|52-Week high
|193.80
|52-Week low
|106.75
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|298
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|140.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|137.25
|VOLUME
|4201
|52-Week high
|193.70
|52-Week low
|106.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|298
|Buy Price
|135.00
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|135.55
|Sell Qty
|40.00
Geecee Ventures Ltd. (GEECEE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Vipul Ltd
|60.95
|2.52
|731.40
|61.97
|0.66
|0.25
|243.80
|Texmaco Infrast.
|57.15
|0.70
|728.09
|3.32
|2.01
|0.99
|57.73
|Peninsula Land
|23.60
|-0.21
|658.91
|277.51
|-48.66
|0.00
|-
|Shrist Infra
|289.40
|0.14
|642.47
|88.55
|0.57
|1.16
|249.48
|Emami Infra.
|261.20
|0.79
|634.72
|0.24
|0.67
|7.07
|36.94
|Arihant Super.
|131.85
|0.73
|542.69
|40.87
|2.67
|6.30
|20.93
|Hubtown
|72.50
|3.65
|527.36
|132.11
|-10.25
|7.78
|9.32
|Arvind SmartSp.
|160.60
|1.32
|511.51
|32.51
|4.64
|7.64
|21.02
|SPML Infra
|104.25
|2.81
|382.08
|344.08
|8.43
|9.56
|10.90
|Eldeco Housing
|1931.00
|-3.22
|380.41
|33.40
|7.47
|28.54
|67.66
|GeeCee Vent.
|137.25
|0.48
|298.24
|19.74
|5.15
|12.71
|10.80
|Ansal Properties
|18.55
|-4.13
|291.98
|266.24
|-9.84
|0.00
|-
|Shervani Indl Sy
|596.90
|-1.83
|186.23
|9.52
|1.23
|88.38
|6.75
|Nitesh Estates
|11.72
|2.72
|170.91
|29.34
|-37.20
|0.00
|-
|TCI Developers
|455.65
|-4.50
|169.96
|2.71
|0.27
|2.62
|173.91
|Shree Ram Urban
|38.00
|-5.00
|156.29
|40.25
|-7.97
|0.00
|-
|Zandu Realty
|1769.55
|-0.45
|142.63
|48.15
|7.75
|78.35
|22.59
|Mercantile Vent.
|11.50
|3.14
|128.71
|3.01
|1.04
|0.20
|57.50
|PVP Ventures
|5.16
|-4.97
|126.45
|63.47
|2.81
|0.79
|6.53
|Globus Power
|12.16
|-4.93
|120.32
|0.25
|-0.94
|0.00
|-
