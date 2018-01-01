JUST IN
Geecee Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 532764 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GEECEE ISIN Code: INE916G01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 137.25 0.65
(0.48%)
OPEN

138.00

 HIGH

138.75

 LOW

135.45
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 135.90 -1.35
(-0.98%)
OPEN

140.15

 HIGH

140.15

 LOW

135.00
OPEN 138.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 136.60
VOLUME 1588
52-Week high 193.80
52-Week low 106.75
P/E 10.80
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 298
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Geecee Ventures Ltd. (GEECEE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Vipul Ltd 60.95 2.52 731.40 61.97 0.66 0.25 243.80
Texmaco Infrast. 57.15 0.70 728.09 3.32 2.01 0.99 57.73
Peninsula Land 23.60 -0.21 658.91 277.51 -48.66 0.00 -
Shrist Infra 289.40 0.14 642.47 88.55 0.57 1.16 249.48
Emami Infra. 261.20 0.79 634.72 0.24 0.67 7.07 36.94
Arihant Super. 131.85 0.73 542.69 40.87 2.67 6.30 20.93
Hubtown 72.50 3.65 527.36 132.11 -10.25 7.78 9.32
Arvind SmartSp. 160.60 1.32 511.51 32.51 4.64 7.64 21.02
SPML Infra 104.25 2.81 382.08 344.08 8.43 9.56 10.90
Eldeco Housing 1931.00 -3.22 380.41 33.40 7.47 28.54 67.66
GeeCee Vent. 137.25 0.48 298.24 19.74 5.15 12.71 10.80
Ansal Properties 18.55 -4.13 291.98 266.24 -9.84 0.00 -
Shervani Indl Sy 596.90 -1.83 186.23 9.52 1.23 88.38 6.75
Nitesh Estates 11.72 2.72 170.91 29.34 -37.20 0.00 -
TCI Developers 455.65 -4.50 169.96 2.71 0.27 2.62 173.91
Shree Ram Urban 38.00 -5.00 156.29 40.25 -7.97 0.00 -
Zandu Realty 1769.55 -0.45 142.63 48.15 7.75 78.35 22.59
Mercantile Vent. 11.50 3.14 128.71 3.01 1.04 0.20 57.50
PVP Ventures 5.16 -4.97 126.45 63.47 2.81 0.79 6.53
Globus Power 12.16 -4.93 120.32 0.25 -0.94 0.00 -

