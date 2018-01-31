Geefcee Finance Ltd.
|OPEN
|13.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|18.00
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|337.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Geefcee Finance Ltd.
Geefcee Finance Limited is an India-based investment company. The Company's products include trading, commission agents and investments. It is engaged in providing financial services, such as leasing, investment and corporate advisory services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and is based in Sonepat, India....> More
Geefcee Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|337.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
Geefcee Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|1.95
|-98.97
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|1.95
|-98.97
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|2.01
|-99.5
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.06
|116.67
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.06
|116.67
|Equity Capital
|10.94
|10.94
|-
Geefcee Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vishwamitra Fin.
|21.45
|-4.88
|14.93
|Intl. Housg.Fin.
|8.28
|-4.94
|14.87
|J J Finance Corp
|52.70
|-4.96
|14.86
|Geefcee Finance
|13.50
|0.00
|14.77
|Inter Globe Fin
|21.35
|4.91
|14.56
|J Taparia Proj
|8.84
|4.62
|14.32
|Upasana Finance
|33.00
|0.00
|14.12
Geefcee Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Geefcee Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-25.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Geefcee Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.50
|
|13.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.50
|YEAR Low/High
|13.00
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.80
|
|611.00
