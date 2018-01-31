JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Geefcee Finance Ltd

Geefcee Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530389 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE632D01016
BSE 12:36 | 18 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 337.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.50
CLOSE 13.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 337.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Geefcee Finance Ltd.

Geefcee Finance Ltd

Geefcee Finance Limited is an India-based investment company. The Company's products include trading, commission agents and investments. It is engaged in providing financial services, such as leasing, investment and corporate advisory services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and is based in Sonepat, India....> More

Geefcee Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 337.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Geefcee Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 1.95 -98.97
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 1.95 -98.97
Total Expenses 0.01 2.01 -99.5
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.06 116.67
Net Profit 0.01 -0.06 116.67
Equity Capital 10.94 10.94 -
> More on Geefcee Finance Ltd Financials Results

Geefcee Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vishwamitra Fin. 21.45 -4.88 14.93
Intl. Housg.Fin. 8.28 -4.94 14.87
J J Finance Corp 52.70 -4.96 14.86
Geefcee Finance 13.50 0.00 14.77
Inter Globe Fin 21.35 4.91 14.56
J Taparia Proj 8.84 4.62 14.32
Upasana Finance 33.00 0.00 14.12
> More on Geefcee Finance Ltd Peer Group

Geefcee Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 42.02
> More on Geefcee Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Geefcee Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -25.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Geefcee Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.50
13.50
Week Low/High 0.00
13.50
Month Low/High 0.00
13.50
YEAR Low/High 13.00
18.00
All TIME Low/High 10.80
611.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Geefcee Finance: