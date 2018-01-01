JUST IN
Geefcee Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530389 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE632D01016
BSE 12:36 | 18 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd
OPEN 13.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 337.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Geefcee Finance Ltd. (GEEFCEEFINANCE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.13 0.12 0.12
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.13 0.13 0.12
