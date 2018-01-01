You are here » Home » » Geefcee Finance Ltd
Geefcee Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530389
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE632D01016
|BSE 12:36 | 18 Jan
|Geefcee Finance Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Geefcee Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|13.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|18.00
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|337.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|337.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Geefcee Finance Ltd. (GEEFCEEFINANCE) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.13
|0.12
|0.12
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.13
|0.13
|0.12
