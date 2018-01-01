|
Geefcee Finance Limited is an India-based investment company. The Company's products include trading, commission agents and investments. It is engaged in providing financial services, such as leasing, investment and corporate advisory services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and is based in Sonepat, India.
Geefcee Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530389
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE632D01016
|BSE 12:36 | 18 Jan
|Geefcee Finance Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Geefcee Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|13.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|18.00
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|337.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|337.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Geefcee Finance Ltd. (GEEFCEEFINANCE) - Company History
