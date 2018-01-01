JUST IN
Geefcee Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530389 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE632D01016
BSE 12:36 | 18 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd
OPEN 13.50
CLOSE 13.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 337.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Geefcee Finance Ltd. (GEEFCEEFINANCE) - Company History

Geefcee Finance Limited is an India-based investment company. The Company's products include trading, commission agents and investments. It is engaged in providing financial services, such as leasing, investment and corporate advisory services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990 and is based in Sonepat, India.

