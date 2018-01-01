JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Geefcee Finance Ltd

Geefcee Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530389 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE632D01016
BSE 12:36 | 18 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Geefcee Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 337.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.50
CLOSE 13.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 13.00
P/E 337.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Geefcee Finance Ltd. (GEEFCEEFINANCE) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Geefcee Finance: