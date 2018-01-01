JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.

BSE: 539486 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE263R01010
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 1.64 -0.08
(-4.65%)
OPEN

1.64

 HIGH

1.64

 LOW

1.64
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.72
VOLUME 951
52-Week high 5.53
52-Week low 1.32
P/E 12.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.64
Buy Qty 4049.00
Sell Price 1.72
Sell Qty 300.00
OPEN 1.64
CLOSE 1.72
VOLUME 951
52-Week high 5.53
52-Week low 1.32
P/E 12.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.64
Buy Qty 4049.00
Sell Price 1.72
Sell Qty 300.00

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. (GEETANJALICRED) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE EGM DATE REMARKS
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Geetanjali Credit and Capital: