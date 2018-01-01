JUST IN
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.

BSE: 530743 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GEINDSYS ISIN Code: INE599B01011
BSE 15:29 | 02 May GEI Industrial Systems Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 14:13 | 02 May GEI Industrial Systems Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 5.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.25
VOLUME 3800
52-Week high 5.72
52-Week low 4.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 4.99
Buy Qty 2200.00
Sell Price 5.50
Sell Qty 200.00
About GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd

Formed in 1970 as General Engineering Industries, a partnership firm, GEI Engineering was converted into a joint stock company in Dec.'93. In 1997-98, the name of the company was changed to GEI Hamon Industries. Hamon Industries, Thermique, France has 30% stake in the company. Originally, it was formed as an ancillary unit of BHEL. It was promoted by C E Fernandes and P L Mundhra. B Rama Rao joine...> More

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.3 5.29 -94.33
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.3 5.32 -94.36
Total Expenses 2.42 5.92 -59.12
Operating Profit -2.11 -0.6 -251.67
Net Profit -10.51 -6.6 -59.24
Equity Capital 19.68 19.68 -
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
La Tim Metal & I 27.55 -3.33 14.13
Lippi Systems 18.95 -4.77 13.26
Cranex 18.95 -1.56 11.37
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.67
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 8.62
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 26.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.53
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -68.81% -75.56% 17.24% 19.01%

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.99
5.05
Week Low/High 0.00
5.05
Month Low/High 0.00
5.05
YEAR Low/High 4.40
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.00
239.00

