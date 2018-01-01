You are here » Home
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 530743
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GEINDSYS
|ISIN Code: INE599B01011
|
BSE
15:29 | 02 May
|
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
14:13 | 02 May
|
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|5.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.25
|VOLUME
|3800
|52-Week high
|5.72
|52-Week low
|4.40
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|4.99
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|5.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|4.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|2685
|52-Week high
|4.60
|52-Week low
|3.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|4.40
|Buy Qty
|965.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
Formed in 1970 as General Engineering Industries, a partnership firm, GEI Engineering was converted into a joint stock company in Dec.'93. In 1997-98, the name of the company was changed to GEI Hamon Industries. Hamon Industries, Thermique, France has 30% stake in the company. Originally, it was formed as an ancillary unit of BHEL. It was promoted by C E Fernandes and P L Mundhra. B Rama Rao joine...
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.3
|5.29
|-94.33
|Other Income
|
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.3
|5.32
|-94.36
|Total Expenses
|2.42
|5.92
|-59.12
|Operating Profit
|-2.11
|-0.6
|-251.67
|Net Profit
|-10.51
|-6.6
|-59.24
|Equity Capital
|19.68
|19.68
| -
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - Peer Group
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-68.81%
|-75.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.99
|
|5.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.05
|YEAR Low/High
|4.40
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.00
|
|239.00
