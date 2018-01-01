You are here » Home
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 530743
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GEINDSYS
|ISIN Code: INE599B01011
|
BSE
15:29 | 02 May
|
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
|
NSE
14:13 | 02 May
|
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
|OPEN
|5.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.25
|VOLUME
|3800
|52-Week high
|5.72
|52-Week low
|4.48
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|4.99
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|5.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|4.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|2685
|52-Week high
|4.60
|52-Week low
|3.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|4.40
|Buy Qty
|965.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd. (GEINDSYS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '15
|Mar '15
|Sep '14
|Mar '14
|Sep '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|24.46
|12.62
|17.21
|35.49
|30.99
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.61
|0.14
|2.56
|0.33
|Total Income
|24.49
|13.23
|17.35
|38.05
|31.32
|Total Expenditure
|29.70
|19.27
|20.52
|51.03
|32.97
|Operating Profit
|-5.21
|-6.05
|-3.17
|-12.97
|-1.64
|Interest
|6.94
|4.28
|12.35
|14.55
|17.08
|Gross Profit
|-12.15
|-10.33
|-15.53
|-27.52
|-18.73
|Depreciation
|3.11
|4.58
|2.00
|1.64
|2.35
|PBT
|-15.26
|-14.91
|-17.53
|-29.17
|-21.08
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-15.26
|-14.91
|-17.53
|-29.17
|-21.08
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-15.26
|-14.91
|-17.53
|-29.17
|-21.08
|Equity Share Capital
|19.68
|19.68
|19.68
|19.68
|19.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-8.65
|0.00
|-9.92
|0.00
|-7.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.34
|1.34
|1.27
|1.38
|1.23
|Share Holding (%)
|68.33
|68.33
|64.40
|70.00
|62.48
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.47
|0.47
|0.51
|0.41
|0.56
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|74.73
|74.73
|72.19
|69.99
|76.01
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|23.67
|23.67
|25.70
|21.00
|28.52
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.16
|0.16
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|25.27
|25.27
|27.81
|30.01
|23.99
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|8.00
|8.00
|9.90
|9.00
|9.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
