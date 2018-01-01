JUST IN
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.

BSE: 530743 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GEINDSYS ISIN Code: INE599B01011
BSE 15:29 | 02 May GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
NSE 14:13 | 02 May GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
OPEN 5.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.25
VOLUME 3800
52-Week high 5.72
52-Week low 4.48
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 4.99
Buy Qty 2200.00
Sell Price 5.50
Sell Qty 200.00
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd. (GEINDSYS) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '15 Mar '15 Sep '14 Mar '14 Sep '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 24.46 12.62 17.21 35.49 30.99
Other Income 0.03 0.61 0.14 2.56 0.33
Total Income 24.49 13.23 17.35 38.05 31.32
Total Expenditure 29.70 19.27 20.52 51.03 32.97
Operating Profit -5.21 -6.05 -3.17 -12.97 -1.64
Interest 6.94 4.28 12.35 14.55 17.08
Gross Profit -12.15 -10.33 -15.53 -27.52 -18.73
Depreciation 3.11 4.58 2.00 1.64 2.35
PBT -15.26 -14.91 -17.53 -29.17 -21.08
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -15.26 -14.91 -17.53 -29.17 -21.08
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -15.26 -14.91 -17.53 -29.17 -21.08
Equity Share Capital 19.68 19.68 19.68 19.68 19.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -8.65 0.00 -9.92 0.00 -7.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 1.34 1.34 1.27 1.38 1.23
Share Holding (%) 68.33 68.33 64.40 70.00 62.48
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.47 0.47 0.51 0.41 0.56
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 74.73 74.73 72.19 69.99 76.01
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 23.67 23.67 25.70 21.00 28.52
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.16 0.16 0.19 0.18 0.18
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 25.27 25.27 27.81 30.01 23.99
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 8.00 8.00 9.90 9.00 9.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
