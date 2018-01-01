You are here » Home
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 530743
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GEINDSYS
|ISIN Code: INE599B01011
|
BSE
15:29 | 02 May
|
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
|
NSE
14:13 | 02 May
|
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
|OPEN
|5.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.25
|VOLUME
|3800
|52-Week high
|5.72
|52-Week low
|4.48
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|4.99
|Buy Qty
|2200.00
|Sell Price
|5.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|4.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|2685
|52-Week high
|4.60
|52-Week low
|3.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|4.40
|Buy Qty
|965.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd. (GEINDSYS) - Latest News & Headlines
Quick Links for GEI Industrial Systems: