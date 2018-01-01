JUST IN
Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd.

BSE: 517504 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE582B01017
Gem Cables & Conductors Ltd. (GEMCABLESCON) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 517504
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XD
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

