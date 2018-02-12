Gem Spinners India Ltd

Gem Spinners India (GSIL) was incorporated in Oct.'90 as Gem Spinning and Weaving Mills. The name was subsequently changed to the present one in Apr.'92. R Veeramani is the Chairman and Managing Director. The company is in the business of textiles. Its products are cotton yarn in the count range from 20s to 100s and knitted fabric. The plant is located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamilnadu. ...> More