Gem Spinners India Ltd.
|BSE: 521133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GEMSPIN
|ISIN Code: INE165F01020
|BSE 11:06 | 08 Jan
|Gem Spinners India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gem Spinners India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gem Spinners India Ltd.
Gem Spinners India (GSIL) was incorporated in Oct.'90 as Gem Spinning and Weaving Mills. The name was subsequently changed to the present one in Apr.'92. R Veeramani is the Chairman and Managing Director. The company is in the business of textiles. Its products are cotton yarn in the count range from 20s to 100s and knitted fabric. The plant is located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamilnadu. ...> More
Gem Spinners India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.17
Gem Spinners India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.03
|400
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.31
|-
|Equity Capital
|30.69
|30.69
|-
Gem Spinners India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Super Fine Knit.
|14.00
|-1.06
|17.35
|Subh Tex
|15.70
|-4.85
|17.27
|Sybly Inds.
|4.24
|0.47
|17.27
|Gem Spinners
|2.60
|0.00
|15.96
|Alps Inds.
|4.00
|0.00
|15.64
|Winsome Yarns
|2.11
|-1.86
|14.92
|Sunil Inds.
|35.05
|-0.14
|14.72
Gem Spinners India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gem Spinners India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gem Spinners India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.60
|
|2.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.60
|YEAR Low/High
|2.60
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|40.00
