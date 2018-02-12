JUST IN
Gem Spinners India Ltd.

BSE: 521133 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GEMSPIN ISIN Code: INE165F01020
BSE 11:06 | 08 Jan Gem Spinners India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gem Spinners India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 2.60
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 2.60
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gem Spinners India Ltd.

Gem Spinners India Ltd

Gem Spinners India (GSIL) was incorporated in Oct.'90 as Gem Spinning and Weaving Mills. The name was subsequently changed to the present one in Apr.'92. R Veeramani is the Chairman and Managing Director. The company is in the business of textiles. Its products are cotton yarn in the count range from 20s to 100s and knitted fabric. The plant is located in the Kancheepuram district of Tamilnadu. ...> More

Gem Spinners India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gem Spinners India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.04 -
Total Expenses 0.15 0.03 400
Operating Profit -0.15 -
Net Profit -0.31 -
Equity Capital 30.69 30.69 -
Gem Spinners India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Super Fine Knit. 14.00 -1.06 17.35
Subh Tex 15.70 -4.85 17.27
Sybly Inds. 4.24 0.47 17.27
Gem Spinners 2.60 0.00 15.96
Alps Inds. 4.00 0.00 15.64
Winsome Yarns 2.11 -1.86 14.92
Sunil Inds. 35.05 -0.14 14.72
Gem Spinners India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.16
Banks/FIs 20.35
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.40
Gem Spinners India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Gem Spinners India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.60
2.60
Week Low/High 0.00
2.60
Month Low/High 0.00
2.60
YEAR Low/High 2.60
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
40.00

