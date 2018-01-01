You are here » Home
» » Gem Spinners India Ltd
Gem Spinners India Ltd.
|BSE: 521133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GEMSPIN
|ISIN Code: INE165F01020
|
BSE
11:06 | 08 Jan
|
Gem Spinners India Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gem Spinners India Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.60
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Gem Spinners India Ltd. (GEMSPIN) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|Expenditure
|0.15
|0.11
|0.07
|0.58
|0.03
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|-0.10
|-0.04
|-0.56
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.56
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.31
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-4.66
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.31
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-4.66
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.76
|0.00
Quick Links for Gem Spinners India: