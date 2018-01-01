JUST IN
Gem Spinners India Ltd.

BSE: 521133 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GEMSPIN ISIN Code: INE165F01020
BSE 11:06 | 08 Jan Gem Spinners India Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gem Spinners India Ltd
OPEN 2.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 2.60
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 2.60
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gem Spinners India Ltd. (GEMSPIN) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.04
Total Income 0.00 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.04
Expenditure 0.15 0.11 0.07 0.58 0.03
Operating Profit -0.15 -0.10 -0.04 -0.56 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.14 -0.10 -0.05 -0.56 0.00
Depreciation 0.17 0.00 0.00 4.10 0.00
PBT -0.31 -0.10 -0.05 -4.66 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.31 -0.10 -0.05 -4.66 0.00
EPS (Rs) -0.05 -0.02 -0.01 -0.76 0.00
