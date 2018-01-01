You are here » Home
Gem Spinners India Ltd.
|BSE: 521133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GEMSPIN
|ISIN Code: INE165F01020
|
BSE
11:06 | 08 Jan
|
Gem Spinners India Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gem Spinners India Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.60
|CLOSE
|2.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Gem Spinners India Ltd. (GEMSPIN) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|2.68
|0.40
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|2.68
|1.27
|Total Expenditure
|0.18
|0.46
|0.32
|0.37
|1.68
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|-0.41
|-0.30
|2.31
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.14
|-0.41
|-0.30
|2.31
|-0.41
|Depreciation
|0.01
|4.10
|0.01
|0.05
|1.62
|PBT
|-0.15
|-4.52
|-0.31
|2.25
|-2.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.15
|-4.52
|-0.31
|2.25
|-2.03
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|-4.52
|-0.31
|-0.33
|-2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|30.69
|30.69
|30.69
|30.69
|30.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.37
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.89
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.84
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.24
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.16
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
