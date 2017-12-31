You are here » Home
Gemini Communication Ltd.
|BSE: 532318
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: GEMINI
|ISIN Code: INE878C01033
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
1.30
|
-0.03
(-2.26%)
|
OPEN
1.27
|
HIGH
1.39
|
LOW
1.27
|
NSE
14:44 | 12 Mar
|
1.30
|
-0.05
(-3.70%)
|
OPEN
1.30
|
HIGH
1.40
|
LOW
1.30
About Gemini Communication Ltd.
Gemini Communication Ltd
Gemini Communications Ltd is a leading designer and marketer of wireless and optical solutions that facilitate a fundamental shift in access network design. The company is a service providers and carriers for high-speed broadband access networks.For commercial buildings that do not have a fiber optic connection the company's solutions enable rapid broadband connectivity.
Gemini Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gemini Communication Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.52
|0.86
|76.74
|Other Income
|
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|1.52
|0.89
|70.79
|Total Expenses
|1.37
|1.13
|21.24
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|-0.24
|166.67
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.39
|84.62
|Equity Capital
|12.39
|12.39
| -
Gemini Communication Ltd - Peer Group
Gemini Communication Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.14%
|-7.14%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-37.80%
|-16.13%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|100.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.96%
|-31.58%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|20.37%
|-3.70%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gemini Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.27
|
|1.39
|Week Low/High
|1.27
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.27
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.00
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|62.00
Quick Links for Gemini Communication: