JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gemini Communication Ltd

Gemini Communication Ltd.

BSE: 532318 Sector: Telecom
NSE: GEMINI ISIN Code: INE878C01033
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 1.30 -0.03
(-2.26%)
OPEN

1.27

 HIGH

1.39

 LOW

1.27
NSE 14:44 | 12 Mar 1.30 -0.05
(-3.70%)
OPEN

1.30

 HIGH

1.40

 LOW

1.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.27
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.33
VOLUME 19507
52-Week high 2.25
52-Week low 1.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.30
Sell Qty 7180.00
OPEN 1.27
CLOSE 1.33
VOLUME 19507
52-Week high 2.25
52-Week low 1.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.30
Sell Qty 7180.00

About Gemini Communication Ltd.

Gemini Communication Ltd

Gemini Communications Ltd is a leading designer and marketer of wireless and optical solutions that facilitate a fundamental shift in access network design. The company is a service providers and carriers for high-speed broadband access networks.For commercial buildings that do not have a fiber optic connection the company's solutions enable rapid broadband connectivity. The company is also off...> More

Gemini Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gemini Communication Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.52 0.86 76.74
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 1.52 0.89 70.79
Total Expenses 1.37 1.13 21.24
Operating Profit 0.16 -0.24 166.67
Net Profit -0.06 -0.39 84.62
Equity Capital 12.39 12.39 -
> More on Gemini Communication Ltd Financials Results

Gemini Communication Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Commun. 37.00 -1.33 44.47
Kavveri Telecom 13.25 4.99 26.66
Shyam Telecom 15.00 -0.99 16.91
Gemini Comm. 1.30 -2.26 16.11
Nu Tek India 0.94 4.44 14.52
Aishwarya Tech. 5.66 -1.57 12.58
XL Energy 2.50 0.40 5.69
> More on Gemini Communication Ltd Peer Group

Gemini Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.02
Banks/FIs 3.54
FIIs 1.27
Insurance 2.23
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 31.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.16
> More on Gemini Communication Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gemini Communication Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.14% -7.14% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -37.80% -16.13% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA 100.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.96% -31.58% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 20.37% -3.70% 17.24% 19.01%

Gemini Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.27
1.39
Week Low/High 1.27
1.00
Month Low/High 1.27
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.00
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
62.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gemini Communication: