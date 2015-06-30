You are here » Home
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 511652
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE736I01014
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 12 Sep
|
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|110000
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|6000.00
|OPEN
|0.19
|CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|110000
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|6000.00
About Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd.
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1993, Ram Kaashyap Investment (RKIL) is in the business of investment and finance. P N Devarajan is the chairman and A Venkatramani is the managing director of the company.
The company has branches in Madras, Bangalore, Cochin, Trichy, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Tanjore, Chittoor and Vijaywada. RKIL's main business is hire-purchase and lease finance. It mainly caters to the consum...> More
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.48%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.04%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.44%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.14%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|-72.86%
|NA
|17.20%
|18.69%
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|36.00
