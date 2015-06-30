JUST IN
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd.

BSE: 511652 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE736I01014
About Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd.

Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1993, Ram Kaashyap Investment (RKIL) is in the business of investment and finance. P N Devarajan is the chairman and A Venkatramani is the managing director of the company. The company has branches in Madras, Bangalore, Cochin, Trichy, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Tanjore, Chittoor and Vijaywada. RKIL's main business is hire-purchase and lease finance. It mainly caters to the consum...> More

Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 1.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 1.01 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.66 -92.42
Operating Profit -0.05 0.36 -113.89
Net Profit -0.11 0.1 -210
Equity Capital 346.29 346.29 -
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dolphin Offshore 80.35 2.55 134.75
Duke Offshore 77.50 0.65 38.21
Interlink Petro 5.00 -4.94 12.46
Gemmia Oiltech 0.19 0.00 6.58
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 8.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.87
Custodians 84.86
Other 2.55
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.48% -0.63%
1 Month NA NA -1.15% -0.59%
3 Month NA NA 2.04% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.44% 4.61%
1 Year NA NA 17.14% 16.42%
3 Year -72.86% NA 17.20% 18.69%

Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.19
All TIME Low/High 0.19
36.00

