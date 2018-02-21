Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd.
Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd. (GEMMIAOILTECH) - News Sector
-
After fatal crash, ONGC to bar top execs from flying together in choppers
2.01 pm | 11 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
ONGC lost topline operational in-charges of its key Mumbai High oil and gas fields when a Pawan Hans chopper crashed off the Mumbai coast
-
-
Proxy advisory firm questions exemptions in Rs 369-bn ONGC-HPCL deal
1.41 am | 5 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The acquisition price of Rs 473.97 per share was finalised on January 20 and the deal was completed as an off-market transaction on January 31 and ONG...
-
-
ONGC declares second interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share at 45%
8.55 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The Record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for March 14
-
ONGC seeks shareholders' approval for HPCL deal worth Rs 369.15 bn
2.21 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
ONGC said it bought the entire shareholding of the government of India in HPCL at Rs 4.7397 billion per share.
-
Reliance Jio shoots off another letter in escalating spate with COAI
12.00 am | 27 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
Jio said that the industry body's veiled references to it as being the sole beneficiary of TRAI's regulations were not lost on anyone
-
HPCL's outlook firm as refining, marketing prospects improve
10.29 pm | 26 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Company should post good results for March quarter led by higher margins in the two businesses
-
RIL-BP's $4 bn plan for developing 3 sets of discoveries in KG-D6 approved
6.08 pm | 26 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
RIL-BP kept the $3.18 billion investment plan for D-34 or R-Series gas field in the same block, which was approved in August 2013
-
KG block production may be delayed due to GST-like policy changes: ONGC
2.22 pm | 26 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
ONGC had in 2014 announced plans to start gas production from 2018 and oil by 2019 but a final investment decision was made contingent upon government...
-
Andhra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.75 trn; RIL to invest Rs 550 bn for next 5 yrs
8.26 pm | 25 Feb 2018 | IANS
The investments committed by RIL and partners are expected to generate 25,000 new jobs in electronics, petroleum, retail, agri-processing, e-governanc...
-
ONGC Videsh drops plan to build $5-bn LNG export facility in Iran
2.10 pm | 25 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
OVL has now agreed to do just the upstream field development part, leaving the marketing of the fuel to Iran
-
Future tense? Private fuel retailers may be scraping last of growth barrel
11.46 pm | 23 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
With upsides to growth via retail outlets now capped, private oil companies might look to further increase their share of the bulk diesel category, wh...
-
UP Investors' Summit: Jio to invest Rs 100 bn in 3 yrs, create 100,000 jobs
8.24 am | 22 Feb 2018 | ANI
Jio's digital revolution is here to make the maximum contribution to UP's industrial revolution
-
Essar Oilfields eyes 35% rise in FY19 revenue with GAIL as oil rig partner
5.49 pm | 21 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
GAIL deal is for drilling three firm plus two optional wells in Gujarat's Cambay basin; work likely to start in April-May
-
-
-
-
BHEL gets Rs 10.34-bn order from HPCL for its Visakhapatnam refinery
4.50 pm | 21 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
BHEL said this captive power plant is being set up to meet the power and steam required by HPCL
-
UP Investors' Summit 2018: Jio to invest Rs 100-bn in 3 years, says Ambani
4.38 pm | 21 Feb 2018 | IANS
Mukesh Ambani also mentioned that Jio has already created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in Uttar Pradesh
