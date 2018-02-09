You are here » Home
Gemstone Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531137
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE503D01027
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
0.95
|
-0.02
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
0.93
|
HIGH
1.01
|
LOW
0.93
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gemstone Investments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.97
|VOLUME
|203806
|52-Week high
|1.07
|52-Week low
|0.44
|P/E
|47.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.93
|Buy Qty
|7028.00
|Sell Price
|0.95
|Sell Qty
|4300.00
About Gemstone Investments Ltd.
Gemstone Investments Ltd
Gemstone Investments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of investments and consumer finance services. The Company provides funds for project financing, asset based funding, bridge financing, communications, computer related, consumer products, early stage equity funding, financial services, hotels, motels, medical/health, management buy out, leverage buy out,...> More
Gemstone Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gemstone Investments Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gemstone Investments Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|0.51
|3.92
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.53
|0.51
|3.92
|Total Expenses
|0.32
|0.21
|52.38
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|0.29
|-27.59
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.28
|-42.86
|Equity Capital
|7.48
|7.48
| -
Gemstone Investments Ltd - Peer Group
Gemstone Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gemstone Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|11.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|75.93%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|150.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gemstone Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.93
|
|1.01
|Week Low/High
|0.93
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.81
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.44
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|21.00
