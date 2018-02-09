JUST IN
Gemstone Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531137 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE503D01027
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 0.95 -0.02
(-2.06%)
OPEN

0.93

 HIGH

1.01

 LOW

0.93
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gemstone Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gemstone Investments Ltd.

Gemstone Investments Ltd

Gemstone Investments Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of investments and consumer finance services. The Company provides funds for project financing, asset based funding, bridge financing, communications, computer related, consumer products, early stage equity funding, financial services, hotels, motels, medical/health, management buy out, leverage buy out,...> More

Gemstone Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.50
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gemstone Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 0.51 3.92
Other Income -
Total Income 0.53 0.51 3.92
Total Expenses 0.32 0.21 52.38
Operating Profit 0.21 0.29 -27.59
Net Profit 0.16 0.28 -42.86
Equity Capital 7.48 7.48 -
Gemstone Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golech.Glob.Fin. 13.00 -0.76 7.15
Hasti Finance 6.58 -1.94 7.13
Gogia Capital 22.60 -4.84 7.12
Gemstone Invest. 0.95 -2.06 7.11
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82
Gemstone Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.02
Gemstone Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.86% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 11.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 75.93% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 150.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gemstone Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.93
1.01
Week Low/High 0.93
1.00
Month Low/High 0.81
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.44
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
21.00

