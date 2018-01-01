JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gemstone Investments Ltd

Gemstone Investments Ltd.

BSE: 531137 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE503D01027
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 0.95 -0.02
(-2.06%)
OPEN

0.93

 HIGH

1.01

 LOW

0.93
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gemstone Investments Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.93
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.97
VOLUME 203806
52-Week high 1.07
52-Week low 0.44
P/E 47.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.93
Buy Qty 7028.00
Sell Price 0.95
Sell Qty 4300.00
OPEN 0.93
CLOSE 0.97
VOLUME 203806
52-Week high 1.07
52-Week low 0.44
P/E 47.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.93
Buy Qty 7028.00
Sell Price 0.95
Sell Qty 4300.00

Gemstone Investments Ltd. (GEMSTONEINVEST) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE RECORD DATE EX-BONUS DATE Ratio
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gemstone Investments: