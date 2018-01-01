You are here » Home
Gemstone Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 531137
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE503D01027
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
0.95
|
-0.02
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
0.93
|
HIGH
1.01
|
LOW
0.93
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gemstone Investments Ltd
|OPEN
|0.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.97
|VOLUME
|203806
|52-Week high
|1.07
|52-Week low
|0.44
|P/E
|47.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.93
|Buy Qty
|7028.00
|Sell Price
|0.95
|Sell Qty
|4300.00
|OPEN
|0.93
|CLOSE
|0.97
|VOLUME
|203806
|52-Week high
|1.07
|52-Week low
|0.44
|P/E
|47.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.93
|Buy Qty
|7028.00
|Sell Price
|0.95
|Sell Qty
|4300.00
Gemstone Investments Ltd. (GEMSTONEINVEST) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|No record found.
