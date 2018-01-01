You are here » Home
General Insurance Corporation of India.
|BSE: 540755
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GICRE
|ISIN Code: INE481Y01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
700.20
|
-3.15
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
705.50
|
HIGH
706.85
|
LOW
698.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
700.40
|
-2.55
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
703.00
|
HIGH
707.00
|
LOW
699.10
|OPEN
|705.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|703.35
|VOLUME
|8960
|52-Week high
|895.00
|52-Week low
|698.40
|P/E
|12.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61,422
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
General Insurance Corporation of India. (GICRE) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|22485.04
|15459.97
|11254.93
|Other Income
|2449.09
|2572.06
|1999.95
|Total Income
|24934.13
|18032.03
|13254.88
|Total Expenditure
|22625.07
|15571.24
|12091.81
|Operating Profit
|2309.06
|2460.79
|1163.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|2309.06
|2460.79
|1163.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|2309.06
|2460.79
|1163.07
|Tax
|499.84
|288.94
|207.25
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1809.22
|2171.85
|955.82
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1809.22
|2171.85
|955.82
|Equity Share Capital
|430.00
|430.00
|430.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18133.29
|0.00
|15358.20
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|21.04
|5.05
|2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
