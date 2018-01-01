JUST IN
General Insurance Corporation of India.

BSE: 540755 Sector: Others
NSE: GICRE ISIN Code: INE481Y01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 700.20 -3.15
(-0.45%)
OPEN

705.50

 HIGH

706.85

 LOW

698.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 700.40 -2.55
(-0.36%)
OPEN

703.00

 HIGH

707.00

 LOW

699.10
OPEN 705.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 703.35
VOLUME 8960
52-Week high 895.00
52-Week low 698.40
P/E 12.15
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61,422
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
General Insurance Corporation of India. (GICRE) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16
Net Sales/Income From Operations 22485.04 15459.97 11254.93
Other Income 2449.09 2572.06 1999.95
Total Income 24934.13 18032.03 13254.88
Total Expenditure 22625.07 15571.24 12091.81
Operating Profit 2309.06 2460.79 1163.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 2309.06 2460.79 1163.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 2309.06 2460.79 1163.07
Tax 499.84 288.94 207.25
Net Profit/(Loss) 1809.22 2171.85 955.82
Minority Interest After NP - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 1809.22 2171.85 955.82
Equity Share Capital 430.00 430.00 430.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18133.29 0.00 15358.20
EPS
Basic EPS 21.04 5.05 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

