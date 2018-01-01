General Insurance Corporation of India.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16

Net Sales/Income From Operations 22485.04 15459.97 11254.93

Other Income 2449.09 2572.06 1999.95

Total Income 24934.13 18032.03 13254.88

Total Expenditure 22625.07 15571.24 12091.81

Operating Profit 2309.06 2460.79 1163.07

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 2309.06 2460.79 1163.07

Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00

PBT 2309.06 2460.79 1163.07

Tax 499.84 288.94 207.25

Net Profit/(Loss) 1809.22 2171.85 955.82

Minority Interest After NP - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 1809.22 2171.85 955.82

Equity Share Capital 430.00 430.00 430.00

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 18133.29 0.00 15358.20

EPS

Basic EPS 21.04 5.05 2.22

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00