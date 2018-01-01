You are here » Home
» » General Insurance Corporation of India
General Insurance Corporation of India.
|BSE: 540755
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GICRE
|ISIN Code: INE481Y01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
700.20
|
-3.15
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
705.50
|
HIGH
706.85
|
LOW
698.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
700.40
|
-2.55
(-0.36%)
|
OPEN
703.00
|
HIGH
707.00
|
LOW
699.10
|OPEN
|705.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|703.35
|VOLUME
|8960
|52-Week high
|895.00
|52-Week low
|698.40
|P/E
|12.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61,422
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|703.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|702.95
|VOLUME
|41414
|52-Week high
|899.00
|52-Week low
|699.10
|P/E
|12.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61,422
|Buy Price
|700.75
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|700.85
|Sell Qty
|32.00
|OPEN
|705.50
|CLOSE
|703.35
|VOLUME
|8960
|52-Week high
|895.00
|52-Week low
|698.40
|P/E
|12.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61,422
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|703.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|702.95
|VOLUME
|41414
|52-Week high
|899.00
|52-Week low
|699.10
|P/E
|12.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61421.54
|Buy Price
|700.75
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|700.85
|Sell Qty
|32.00
General Insurance Corporation of India. (GICRE) - News Earnings
No Record Found.
Quick Links for General Insurance Corporation of India: