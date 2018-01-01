JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd.

BSE: 539407 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE854S01014
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 240.00 4.65
(1.98%)
OPEN

235.50

 HIGH

241.00

 LOW

235.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 235.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 235.35
VOLUME 47136
52-Week high 241.00
52-Week low 103.00
P/E 40.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 393
Buy Price 239.00
Buy Qty 1131.00
Sell Price 240.00
Sell Qty 731.00
OPEN 235.50
CLOSE 235.35
VOLUME 47136
52-Week high 241.00
52-Week low 103.00
P/E 40.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 393
Buy Price 239.00
Buy Qty 1131.00
Sell Price 240.00
Sell Qty 731.00

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd. (GENERICENGINEER) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 539407
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Pune Stock Exchange, Bhubaneshwar Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Generic Engineering Construction & Projects: