Genesys International Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 506109 Sector: IT
NSE: GENESYS ISIN Code: INE727B01026
BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 256.20 -1.75
(-0.68%)
OPEN

264.30

 HIGH

270.00

 LOW

255.05
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 257.40 -0.50
(-0.19%)
OPEN

264.00

 HIGH

280.00

 LOW

254.05
About Genesys International Corporation Ltd.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd

Genesys International Corporation was founded in 1995 with the mission to become a global leader as a single-source provider of Geospatial solutions and IT consulting services. Based in White Plains,NY,Genesys International has over 600 professionals in its locations around the world. For large complex projects,Genesys place a project manager onsite at the client location to provide the highest...> More

Genesys International Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   793
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.44
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 82.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Genesys International Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.33 20.37 48.9
Other Income 1.34 1.19 12.61
Total Income 31.67 21.56 46.89
Total Expenses 21.33 12.66 68.48
Operating Profit 10.34 8.9 16.18
Net Profit 6.36 6.97 -8.75
Equity Capital 15.42 15.22 -
> More on Genesys International Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Genesys International Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zen Technologies 134.00 1.17 1034.48
Intrasoft Tech. 689.90 4.04 1016.22
3i Infotech 5.13 -1.72 828.40
Genesys Intl. 256.20 -0.68 792.68
Cigniti Tech. 266.00 0.28 705.17
Datamatics Glob. 113.85 -0.78 671.03
Xchanging Sol. 58.25 1.13 648.91
> More on Genesys International Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.82
Banks/FIs 0.39
FIIs 7.74
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 27.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.54
> More on Genesys International Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Genesys International Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.25% -10.36% 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month -15.57% -10.90% -1.55% -0.86%
3 Month -21.44% -23.38% 1.63% 0.97%
6 Month -11.03% -8.40% 5.01% 4.33%
1 Year 44.95% 54.13% 16.67% 16.11%
3 Year 288.18% 271.70% 16.73% 18.37%

Genesys International Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 255.05
270.00
Week Low/High 251.10
297.00
Month Low/High 251.10
320.00
YEAR Low/High 144.90
390.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
390.00

