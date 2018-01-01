Genesys International Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 506109
|Sector: IT
|NSE: GENESYS
|ISIN Code: INE727B01026
|BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|256.20
|
-1.75
(-0.68%)
|
OPEN
264.30
|
HIGH
270.00
|
LOW
255.05
|NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|257.40
|
-0.50
(-0.19%)
|
OPEN
264.00
|
HIGH
280.00
|
LOW
254.05
About Genesys International Corporation Ltd.
Genesys International Corporation was founded in 1995 with the mission to become a global leader as a single-source provider of Geospatial solutions and IT consulting services. Based in White Plains,NY,Genesys International has over 600 professionals in its locations around the world. For large complex projects,Genesys place a project manager onsite at the client location to provide the highest...> More
Genesys International Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|793
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.44
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|82.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.09
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
-
Genesys International Corporation Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today February 14 2018
-
Genesys International Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.33
|20.37
|48.9
|Other Income
|1.34
|1.19
|12.61
|Total Income
|31.67
|21.56
|46.89
|Total Expenses
|21.33
|12.66
|68.48
|Operating Profit
|10.34
|8.9
|16.18
|Net Profit
|6.36
|6.97
|-8.75
|Equity Capital
|15.42
|15.22
|-
Genesys International Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zen Technologies
|134.00
|1.17
|1034.48
|Intrasoft Tech.
|689.90
|4.04
|1016.22
|3i Infotech
|5.13
|-1.72
|828.40
|Genesys Intl.
|256.20
|-0.68
|792.68
|Cigniti Tech.
|266.00
|0.28
|705.17
|Datamatics Glob.
|113.85
|-0.78
|671.03
|Xchanging Sol.
|58.25
|1.13
|648.91
Genesys International Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Genesys International Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.25%
|-10.36%
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-15.57%
|-10.90%
|-1.55%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-21.44%
|-23.38%
|1.63%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-11.03%
|-8.40%
|5.01%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|44.95%
|54.13%
|16.67%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|288.18%
|271.70%
|16.73%
|18.37%
Genesys International Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|255.05
|
|270.00
|Week Low/High
|251.10
|
|297.00
|Month Low/High
|251.10
|
|320.00
|YEAR Low/High
|144.90
|
|390.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|390.00
