Genesys International Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 506109 Sector: IT
NSE: GENESYS ISIN Code: INE727B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 261.10 3.15
(1.22%)
OPEN

264.30

 HIGH

270.00

 LOW

255.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 262.30 4.40
(1.71%)
OPEN

264.00

 HIGH

280.00

 LOW

254.05
Genesys International Corporation Ltd. (GENESYS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE SPLIT DATE - BSE SPLIT DATE - NSE FROM TO
29-04-2010 Split 23-06-2010 23-06-2010 10.00 5.00

