JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gennex Laboratories Ltd

Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 531739 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE509C01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.91 0.02
(0.51%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

4.00

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gennex Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.89
VOLUME 224987
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 3.30
P/E 65.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.85
CLOSE 3.89
VOLUME 224987
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 3.30
P/E 65.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

Gennex Laboratories Ltd

Gennex Laboratories Limited (formerly Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited) is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of Active pharmaceutical ingredients and Intermediates. The company is a Public Limited Company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing bulk drugs and intermediates. The company thrives on the strength of its exports to various countries viz. Germany, United K...> More

Gennex Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.17
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gennex Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.01 10.65 12.77
Other Income -
Total Income 12.01 10.65 12.77
Total Expenses 11.08 9.38 18.12
Operating Profit 0.94 1.26 -25.4
Net Profit 0.31 0.99 -68.69
Equity Capital 12.65 12.65 -
> More on Gennex Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Gennex Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vivo Bio Tech 55.45 -4.97 51.85
Parabolic Drugs 8.15 4.09 50.44
Titan Biotech 64.45 -1.98 49.88
Gennex Lab. 3.91 0.51 49.46
Mercury Labs 411.25 1.54 49.35
Bafna Pharma. 25.10 -0.59 46.84
Samrat Pharma 142.05 -0.80 43.89
> More on Gennex Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Gennex Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.03
> More on Gennex Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gennex Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.46% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.64% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 73.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gennex Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.80
4.00
Week Low/High 3.75
4.00
Month Low/High 3.75
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.30
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
15.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gennex Laboratories: