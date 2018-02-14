You are here » Home
Gennex Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 531739
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE509C01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
3.91
|
0.02
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
4.00
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gennex Laboratories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.89
|VOLUME
|224987
|52-Week high
|7.89
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|65.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Gennex Laboratories Ltd.
Gennex Laboratories Ltd
Gennex Laboratories Limited (formerly Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited) is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of Active pharmaceutical ingredients and Intermediates. The company is a Public Limited Company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing bulk drugs and intermediates. The company thrives on the strength of its exports to various countries viz. Germany, United K...> More
Gennex Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gennex Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gennex Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.01
|10.65
|12.77
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|12.01
|10.65
|12.77
|Total Expenses
|11.08
|9.38
|18.12
|Operating Profit
|0.94
|1.26
|-25.4
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.99
|-68.69
|Equity Capital
|12.65
|12.65
| -
Gennex Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Gennex Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gennex Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.46%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|73.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gennex Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.00
|Week Low/High
|3.75
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.75
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.30
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|15.00
Quick Links for Gennex Laboratories: