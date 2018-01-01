JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gennex Laboratories Ltd

Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 531739 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE509C01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.91 0.02
(0.51%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

4.00

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gennex Laboratories Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.89
VOLUME 224987
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 3.30
P/E 65.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.85
CLOSE 3.89
VOLUME 224987
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 3.30
P/E 65.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. (GENNEXLAB) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE EGM DATE REMARKS
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gennex Laboratories: