Gennex Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 531739
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE509C01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
3.91
|
0.02
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
4.00
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gennex Laboratories Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.89
|VOLUME
|224987
|52-Week high
|7.89
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|65.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Gennex Laboratories Ltd. (GENNEXLAB) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|EGM DATE
|REMARKS
|No record found.
