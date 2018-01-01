You are here » Home
Gennex Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 531739
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE509C01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
3.91
|
0.02
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
4.00
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gennex Laboratories Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.89
|VOLUME
|224987
|52-Week high
|7.89
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|65.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|3.89
|VOLUME
|224987
|52-Week high
|7.89
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|65.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|49
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Gennex Laboratories Ltd. (GENNEXLAB) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|1
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|531739
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|X
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Hyderabad Stock Exchange
