Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 531739 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE509C01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.91 0.02
(0.51%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

4.00

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gennex Laboratories Ltd
Gennex Laboratories Ltd. (GENNEXLAB) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 531739
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Hyderabad Stock Exchange

