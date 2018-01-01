Genus Commutrade Ltd.
|BSE: 531939
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE577B01017
|BSE 09:50 | 17 Aug
|Genus Commutrade Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Genus Commutrade Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.73
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|0.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.70
|Sell Qty
|2949.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Genus Commutrade Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in May '95, Ganpati Hi-Tech,now known as Genus Commutrade is promoted by Hitesh R Bhatt, Bharat P Bhatt and Ramanbhai M Patel with the object of manufacturing and marketing heavy engineering goods like industrial machinery and fabricated machinery. The company is settting up a plant in the Kheda district of Gujarat to manufacture hot air stenter machines...> More
Genus Commutrade Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Genus Commutrade Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2014
|Sep 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|10.13
|10.13
|-
Genus Commutrade Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Omkar Overseas
|1.55
|0.00
|0.78
|Precision Cont
|0.35
|2.94
|0.78
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
|SFL Internationa
|2.11
|0.00
|0.71
|Genus Commutrad.
|0.70
|-4.11
|0.71
|Mercury Metals
|1.00
|0.00
|0.70
|Goplee Infotech
|0.63
|-4.55
|0.66
Genus Commutrade Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Genus Commutrade Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|125.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Genus Commutrade Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.70
|
|0.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.70
|All TIME Low/High
|0.21
|
|67.00
Quick Links for Genus Commutrade:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices