Genus Commutrade Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in May '95, Ganpati Hi-Tech,now known as Genus Commutrade is promoted by Hitesh R Bhatt, Bharat P Bhatt and Ramanbhai M Patel with the object of manufacturing and marketing heavy engineering goods like industrial machinery and fabricated machinery. The company is settting up a plant in the Kheda district of Gujarat to manufacture hot air stenter machines...> More