JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Genus Commutrade Ltd

Genus Commutrade Ltd.

BSE: 531939 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE577B01017
BSE 09:50 | 17 Aug Genus Commutrade Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Genus Commutrade Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.73
VOLUME 51
52-Week high 0.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.70
Sell Qty 2949.00
OPEN 0.70
CLOSE 0.73
VOLUME 51
52-Week high 0.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.70
Sell Qty 2949.00

About Genus Commutrade Ltd.

Genus Commutrade Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in May '95, Ganpati Hi-Tech,now known as Genus Commutrade is promoted by Hitesh R Bhatt, Bharat P Bhatt and Ramanbhai M Patel with the object of manufacturing and marketing heavy engineering goods like industrial machinery and fabricated machinery. The company is settting up a plant in the Kheda district of Gujarat to manufacture hot air stenter machines...> More

Genus Commutrade Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Genus Commutrade Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2014 Sep 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 10.13 10.13 -
> More on Genus Commutrade Ltd Financials Results

Genus Commutrade Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
Genus Commutrad. 0.70 -4.11 0.71
Mercury Metals 1.00 0.00 0.70
Goplee Infotech 0.63 -4.55 0.66
> More on Genus Commutrade Ltd Peer Group

Genus Commutrade Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 95.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.36
> More on Genus Commutrade Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Genus Commutrade Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 125.81% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Genus Commutrade Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.70
0.70
Week Low/High 0.00
0.70
Month Low/High 0.00
0.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.70
All TIME Low/High 0.21
67.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Genus Commutrade: