You are here » Home
» » Genus Commutrade Ltd
Genus Commutrade Ltd.
|BSE: 531939
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE577B01017
|
BSE
09:50 | 17 Aug
|
Genus Commutrade Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Genus Commutrade Ltd
|OPEN
|0.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.73
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|0.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.70
|Sell Qty
|2949.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.70
|CLOSE
|0.73
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|0.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.70
|Sell Qty
|2949.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.71
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Genus Commutrade Ltd. (GENUSCOMMUTRAD) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|No record found.
Quick Links for Genus Commutrade: