Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.
|BSE: 538961
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GENUSPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE949P01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
12.25
|
0.10
(0.82%)
|
OPEN
12.60
|
HIGH
12.60
|
LOW
11.90
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
12.15
|
-0.05
(-0.41%)
|
OPEN
12.35
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
11.90
|OPEN
|12.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.15
|VOLUME
|71208
|52-Week high
|16.70
|52-Week low
|4.16
|P/E
|22.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|315
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.00
|Sell Qty
|2971.00
|OPEN
|12.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.20
|VOLUME
|646532
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|22.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|315
|Buy Price
|11.90
|Buy Qty
|8622.00
|Sell Price
|12.05
|Sell Qty
|2498.00
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. (GENUSPAPER) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.18
|0.20
|0.17
|Current Ratio
|1.37
|1.45
|1.39
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.30
|1.38
|1.44
|Inventory turnover ratio
|10.60
|7.25
|6.05
|Debtors turnover ratio
|4.77
|5.88
|6.67
|Interest Coverage ratio
|2.29
|2.87
|3.31
|Operating Margin (%)
|7.94
|8.90
|9.90
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.73
|1.94
|3.10
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|3.59
|4.83
|5.69
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|1.77
|2.08
|3.12
