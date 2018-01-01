JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.

BSE: 538961 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GENUSPAPER ISIN Code: INE949P01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 12.25 0.10
(0.82%)
OPEN

12.60

 HIGH

12.60

 LOW

11.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 12.15 -0.05
(-0.41%)
OPEN

12.35

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

11.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.15
VOLUME 71208
52-Week high 16.70
52-Week low 4.16
P/E 22.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 315
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.00
Sell Qty 2971.00
OPEN 12.60
CLOSE 12.15
VOLUME 71208
52-Week high 16.70
52-Week low 4.16
P/E 22.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 315
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.00
Sell Qty 2971.00
Filter:

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. (GENUSPAPER) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.18 0.20 0.17
Current Ratio 1.37 1.45 1.39
Asset turnover ratio 1.30 1.38 1.44
Inventory turnover ratio 10.60 7.25 6.05
Debtors turnover ratio 4.77 5.88 6.67
Interest Coverage ratio 2.29 2.87 3.31
Operating Margin (%) 7.94 8.90 9.90
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.73 1.94 3.10
Return on Capital Employed (%) 3.59 4.83 5.69
Return on Net Worth (%) 1.77 2.08 3.12
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Genus Paper & Boards: