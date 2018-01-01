JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd.

BSE: 538961 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GENUSPAPER ISIN Code: INE949P01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 12.25 0.10
(0.82%)
OPEN

12.60

 HIGH

12.60

 LOW

11.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 12.15 -0.05
(-0.41%)
OPEN

12.35

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

11.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.15
VOLUME 71208
52-Week high 16.70
52-Week low 4.16
P/E 22.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 315
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.00
Sell Qty 2971.00
OPEN 12.60
CLOSE 12.15
VOLUME 71208
52-Week high 16.70
52-Week low 4.16
P/E 22.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 315
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.00
Sell Qty 2971.00

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. (GENUSPAPER) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 4594.30 3774.00 114711.46
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 1299.90 815.42 72696.34
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 20560.00 15600.00 56397.25
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 291.30 227.25 47764.81
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 1.43 972.00 681.00 45662.27
ACC 1563.45 1.91 1869.00 1381.90 29360.03
Dalmia Bhar. 2836.90 3.59 3348.95 1864.00 25290.96
Page Industries 21584.90 0.62 25779.00 13650.10 24067.16
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 226.90 172.25 20450.06
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 699.70 482.00 18123.21
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 781.20 551.55 17600.09
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 839.95 625.10 17417.91
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -0.54 1489.95 987.00 15047.80
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 1471.85 940.50 13258.79
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.01 188.60 140.00 11181.79
SRF 1877.25 1.26 2045.00 1420.00 10779.17
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 477.85 353.80 10401.70
Astral Poly 865.60 0.33 949.00 475.00 10369.89
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 1190.90 751.50 9512.37
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 2430.00 1176.95 9032.03
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Genus Paper & Boards: