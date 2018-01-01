JUST IN
Genus Prime Infra Ltd.

BSE: 532425 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE256D01014
About Genus Prime Infra Ltd.

Genus Prime Infra Ltd

Genus Prime Infra Ltd (formerly known as Gulshan Chemfill Ltd) manufactures Calcium Carbonate and other chemicals. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New Delhi, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genus Paper Products Limited....> More

Genus Prime Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 117.67
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Genus Prime Infra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.04 -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.04 75
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Net Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Equity Capital 2.81 2.81 -
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bagadia Colourch 13.99 4.95 5.16
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13
Hemo Organic 14.45 -4.93 5.01
Genus Prime 3.53 4.75 4.96
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68
Magna Colours 4.06 -4.92 4.67
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 79.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.91
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 15.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -53.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Genus Prime Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.53
3.53
Week Low/High 2.92
4.00
Month Low/High 2.66
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.44
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
78.00

