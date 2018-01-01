Genus Prime Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 532425
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE256D01014
|BSE 10:33 | 08 Mar
|3.53
|
0.16
(4.75%)
|
OPEN
3.53
|
HIGH
3.53
|
LOW
3.53
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Genus Prime Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.37
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|3.66
|52-Week low
|2.44
|P/E
|117.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.53
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|117.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Genus Prime Infra Ltd.
Genus Prime Infra Ltd (formerly known as Gulshan Chemfill Ltd) manufactures Calcium Carbonate and other chemicals. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New Delhi, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genus Paper Products Limited....> More
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|117.67
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|52.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.04
|25
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.04
|25
|Equity Capital
|2.81
|2.81
|-
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bagadia Colourch
|13.99
|4.95
|5.16
|Caprolactam Chem
|11.16
|-4.94
|5.13
|Hemo Organic
|14.45
|-4.93
|5.01
|Genus Prime
|3.53
|4.75
|4.96
|Pratiksha Chem.
|8.40
|-1.98
|4.68
|C J Gelatine
|9.73
|0.00
|4.68
|Magna Colours
|4.06
|-4.92
|4.67
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|15.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-53.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Genus Prime Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.53
|
|3.53
|Week Low/High
|2.92
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|2.66
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.44
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|78.00
