Geodesic Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Mar '12
|Sep '11
|Mar '11
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|32.47
|228.15
|349.04
|368.43
|355.76
|Other Income
|0.26
|3.92
|4.33
|4.11
|2.86
|Total Income
|32.73
|232.07
|353.37
|372.54
|358.62
|Total Expenditure
|9.39
|202.22
|205.76
|211.01
|203.19
|Operating Profit
|23.34
|29.86
|147.61
|161.53
|155.43
|Interest
|41.11
|23.16
|24.04
|20.70
|19.60
|Gross Profit
|-17.77
|6.69
|123.57
|140.83
|135.83
|Depreciation
|5.46
|10.34
|35.02
|24.10
|12.14
|PBT
|-23.23
|-3.65
|88.55
|116.73
|123.69
|Tax
|0.00
|3.00
|17.72
|25.18
|3.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-23.23
|-6.65
|70.83
|91.55
|120.66
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-23.23
|-6.65
|70.83
|91.55
|120.59
|Equity Share Capital
|18.07
|18.07
|18.03
|18.03
|18.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|-0.74
|7.86
|10.16
|13.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|8.15
|7.69
|6.75
|6.92
|6.92
|Share Holding (%)
|90.26
|85.10
|74.89
|76.80
|76.77
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.35
|0.19
|1.26
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|39.79
|14.10
|55.63
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|3.87
|2.10
|13.97
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.53
|1.16
|1
|2.09
|2.09
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|60.21
|85.90
|44.37
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|5.87
|12.80
|11.14
|23.20
|23.23
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.