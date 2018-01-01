JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Geodesic Ltd

Geodesic Ltd.

BSE: 503699 Sector: IT
NSE: GEODESIC ISIN Code: INE371D01029
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Geodesic Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Geodesic Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

Geodesic Ltd. (GEODESIC) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '13 Dec '12 Mar '12 Sep '11 Mar '11
Net Sales/Income From Operations 32.47 228.15 349.04 368.43 355.76
Other Income 0.26 3.92 4.33 4.11 2.86
Total Income 32.73 232.07 353.37 372.54 358.62
Total Expenditure 9.39 202.22 205.76 211.01 203.19
Operating Profit 23.34 29.86 147.61 161.53 155.43
Interest 41.11 23.16 24.04 20.70 19.60
Gross Profit -17.77 6.69 123.57 140.83 135.83
Depreciation 5.46 10.34 35.02 24.10 12.14
PBT -23.23 -3.65 88.55 116.73 123.69
Tax 0.00 3.00 17.72 25.18 3.03
Net Profit/(Loss) -23.23 -6.65 70.83 91.55 120.66
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07
Profit After Exceptional Items -23.23 -6.65 70.83 91.55 120.59
Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.07 18.03 18.03 18.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -2.57 -0.74 7.86 10.16 13.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 8.15 7.69 6.75 6.92 6.92
Share Holding (%) 90.26 85.10 74.89 76.80 76.77
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 0.19 1.26 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 39.79 14.10 55.63 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 3.87 2.10 13.97 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.53 1.16 1 2.09 2.09
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 60.21 85.90 44.37 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 5.87 12.80 11.14 23.20 23.23
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Geodesic: