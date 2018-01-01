Geodesic Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Jun '13 Jun '12 Mar '11 Mar '10 Mar '09

Net Sales/Income From Operations 172.77 591.65 671.43 487.27 493.79

Other Income 497.41 9.89 7.20 15.46 44.10

Total Income 670.18 601.54 678.63 502.73 537.89

Total Expenditure 631.64 498.84 381.17 247.72 257.94

Operating Profit 38.55 102.70 297.46 255.01 279.95

Interest 65.24 56.51 37.15 37.21 39.59

Gross Profit -26.69 46.19 260.31 217.80 240.36

Depreciation 17.78 64.62 22.65 44.81 31.47

PBT -44.48 -18.43 237.66 174.88 206.61

Tax -1.35 0.00 3.03 0.00 15.20

Net Profit/(Loss) -43.13 -18.43 234.63 174.88 191.41

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.85 0.28 0.07 7.98 21.67

Profit After Exceptional Items -43.98 -18.71 234.56 166.90 169.74

Equity Share Capital 18.07 18.03 18.03 18.45 18.44

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 859.61 979.42 951.29 751.91 595.63

EPS

Basic EPS -4.78 -1.90 25.77 18.96 20.76

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 8.15 6.72 6.92 7.13 7.04

Share Holding (%) 90.26 74.56 76.77 77.30 76.35

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.35 1.38 0 0 0.08

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 39.79 60.10 0.00 0.00 3.49

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 3.87 15.29 0.00 0.00 0.82

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.53 0.91 2.09 2.09 2.1

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 60.21 39.90 100.00 100.00 96.51

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 5.87 10.15 23.23 22.70 22.82