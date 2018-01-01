Geodesic Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun '13
|Jun '12
|Mar '11
|Mar '10
|Mar '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|172.77
|591.65
|671.43
|487.27
|493.79
|Other Income
|497.41
|9.89
|7.20
|15.46
|44.10
|Total Income
|670.18
|601.54
|678.63
|502.73
|537.89
|Total Expenditure
|631.64
|498.84
|381.17
|247.72
|257.94
|Operating Profit
|38.55
|102.70
|297.46
|255.01
|279.95
|Interest
|65.24
|56.51
|37.15
|37.21
|39.59
|Gross Profit
|-26.69
|46.19
|260.31
|217.80
|240.36
|Depreciation
|17.78
|64.62
|22.65
|44.81
|31.47
|PBT
|-44.48
|-18.43
|237.66
|174.88
|206.61
|Tax
|-1.35
|0.00
|3.03
|0.00
|15.20
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-43.13
|-18.43
|234.63
|174.88
|191.41
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.85
|0.28
|0.07
|7.98
|21.67
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-43.98
|-18.71
|234.56
|166.90
|169.74
|Equity Share Capital
|18.07
|18.03
|18.03
|18.45
|18.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|859.61
|979.42
|951.29
|751.91
|595.63
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|-1.90
|25.77
|18.96
|20.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|8.15
|6.72
|6.92
|7.13
|7.04
|Share Holding (%)
|90.26
|74.56
|76.77
|77.30
|76.35
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.35
|1.38
|0
|0
|0.08
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|39.79
|60.10
|0.00
|0.00
|3.49
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|3.87
|15.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.53
|0.91
|2.09
|2.09
|2.1
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|60.21
|39.90
|100.00
|100.00
|96.51
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|5.87
|10.15
|23.23
|22.70
|22.82
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.